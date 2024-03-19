Tiapapata Art Centre Secures ACP-EU Grant for Cultural Revival in Samoa

The Tiapapata Art Centre, a beacon for arts and culture in Samoa, has recently been awarded a significant grant under the ACP-EU Programme, aimed at enhancing the capacity for sustainability of cultural and creative industries across the Pacific region. This initiative, known as Rock-Paper-Scissors, seeks to breathe new life into traditional Samoan crafts and cultural knowledge through a series of innovative workshops and symposia.

Rock: Reviving Cultural Knowledge

At the heart of the project is the revival of ancient Samoan cultural crafts, with a focus on stone tool-making. Scheduled for May 2024, these workshops will not only teach participants the traditional art of knapping or stone flaking but will also include field trips to archaeological sites across Samoa. The project will be led by Professor Mark W. Moore, a renowned expert in the field, alongside Galumalemana Steve Percival, a passionate experimental archaeologist and the project manager. Their combined efforts aim to provide a hands-on learning experience that connects participants more deeply with their heritage.

Paper and Scissors: Innovation and Methodology

While 'Paper' seeks to revive traditional crafts, 'Paper' and 'Scissors' symbolize the innovative and methodological aspects of the project. 'Paper' refers to the creation of innovative paper products linked to traditional Samoan siapo (bark cloth), promoting both sustainability and creativity in the arts. 'Scissors' embody the tools and methodologies that will be imparted to participants, ensuring that the knowledge and skills gained can be applied in modern contexts, thereby securing the relevance and sustainability of these cultural practices for future generations.

Implications and Future Prospects

The grant awarded to the Tiapapata Art Centre underlines the importance of cultural and creative industries in the Pacific region's economic and social fabric. By focusing on the sustainability of these industries, the project not only aims to preserve traditional knowledge and crafts but also to enhance their commercial viability. This initiative represents a significant step towards recognizing and valuing the contributions of culture and creativity to the broader Pacific economy and society. As the project unfolds, it promises to forge stronger connections between the past and the future, ensuring that Samoa's rich cultural heritage continues to thrive.