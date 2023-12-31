en English
Samoa

Teen Hero Saves Grandmother From Drowning: An Emotional Reunion

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 4:20 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:32 am EST
Teen Hero Saves Grandmother From Drowning: An Emotional Reunion

Galumalemana Hemara Tumua, a 55-year-old grandmother, was saved from the dangerous seas of Vavau Beach on Upolu’s South Coast by Lorenzo Kalena Toleafoa, a 17-year-old former student of Vaiola College in Savai’i, in an act of unmatched bravery on Mother’s Day. This touching story of bravery and kindness emphasizes the lasting effects of unselfish courage and the close bonds created by heroic deeds.

(Read Also: Waging War on Weight: A New Year’s Resolution for Samoa)

A Life-Saving Act

Galumalemana, after being unconscious and hospitalized due to the near-drowning event, made a heartfelt appeal to locate and express her gratitude to her rescuer. The request culminated in an emotional reunion at the hospital when Lorenzo and his father undertook the journey from Savai’i to meet Galumalemana and her family. The term ‘hero’ was given a face, and it was that of young Lorenzo.

An Angel in Disguise

During their meeting, Galumalemana, with profound gratitude, referred to Lorenzo as an ‘angel’ and her ‘son’. The brave teenager’s actions had not only saved her life but also created a special bond between them. A bond formed in the tempest of adversity and solidified by selfless courage.

(Read Also: Samoan Teen’s Heroic Rescue: A Story of Bravery and Uncommon Bond)

Recognition of Bravery

Remarkably, Lorenzo’s heroism did not stop at saving Galumalemana. On the same day, he also rescued a mother and her two children from the treacherous waves. His father, expressing proud commendation, joined Galumalemana’s daughters in thanking him via a video call. The family, deeply touched by his heroic actions, gifted Lorenzo an iPhone to maintain their newfound connection and $300 tala for his fare back to Savai’i.

As the year draws to a close, the story of Lorenzo Kalena Toleafoa’s heroic feat serves as a poignant reminder of the power of courage and the remarkable bonds it can create. His act of bravery on that fateful Mother’s Day will forever bind him to Galumalemana and her family, serving as a testament to the indomitable human spirit and its capacity for selfless action.

