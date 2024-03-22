SWAG's Siamufest Ignites Entrepreneurial Spirit Among Samoan Women in Vavau Village

Last week, the Samoa Women’s Association of Growers (SWAG) launched the first of its Siamufest workshops in Vavau village, marking a significant step towards promoting sustainable food production and entrepreneurship among local women. The event, supported by the Komiti Tina Vavau, saw over 40 participants from Vavau, Aufaga, and Lotofaga villages. They were introduced to the art of making jams and preservatives from local plants, fruits, and vegetables, under the guidance of experienced trainers Pearl Blakelock and Miriama Lima.

Empowering Women Through Sustainable Food Production

SWAG's initiative to hold Siamufest workshops aims not only at teaching women the skills of preserving but also at empowering them economically by enabling them to create value-added products. According to SWAG Secretary Papalii Mele Maualaivao, the workshops serve to promote healthy eating and hygienic food preservation practices. Trainer Pearl Blakelock highlighted the economic benefits of the skill, explaining how products like siamu can be stored and sold out of season, potentially turning a higher profit for the producers.

Hands-On Learning and Future Prospects

The workshop emphasized hands-on learning, dividing participants into groups for a practical approach to making jams and chutneys. This method proved effective, as participants like Lusia Auefua from Lotofaga appreciated the innovative approach to utilizing fruits and vegetables from their backyards. The enthusiasm displayed by the attendees has SWAG members hopeful that Siamufest could be a catalyst for local enterprise, possibly leading to village-based production and supply to local tourism operations such as hotels or restaurants.

Continued Training and Support

With the success of the Vavau village workshop, SWAG plans to continue its training over the next several months, including another workshop in Upolu and training in Savaii. The aim is to align the workshops with the hotel and tourism industry to provide sustainable income opportunities for future participants. The support from the Tautua Program, a partnership between the Governments of Samoa and Australia, underscores the potential for these workshops to make a significant impact on local communities and the economy at large.

The initiative by SWAG to host Siamufest in Vavau village not only brought together women from different communities to learn a valuable skill but also planted the seeds for future economic empowerment and sustainability. As these workshops continue to unfold across Samoa, they promise to cultivate a new wave of entrepreneurs ready to harness the bounty of their environment in innovative and profitable ways.