Sister Malia Makalita Leaua'i, Centenarian Nun, Celebrates 100 Years with Wisdom for Future Generations

Amidst the gentle rustle of palm leaves and the warm embrace of loved ones, Sister Malia Makalita Leaua'i, a revered figure in the Missionary Sisters of the Society of Mary (S.M.S.M.) community, marked a significant milestone on Thursday. She celebrated her 100th birthday, becoming the oldest nun in active service to the church. Surrounded by family, friends, and esteemed guests, Sister Makalita's 100th birthday was a jubilant celebration that echoed a life dedicated to faith, service, and unwavering devotion.

A Life of Service and Devotion

Born on March 21, 1924, on the picturesque island of Manono, Sister Makalita embarked on her journey into the sisterhood on September 12, 1946, when she entered the novitiate at Moamoa. Her path has since traversed numerous villages in Samoa and beyond, including Aleipata, Lotofaga, Savalalo, Falefa, Vaimoso, Leulumoega, Safotu, and Falealupo in Savai'i, as well as distant shores in Fiji, New Zealand, and American Samoa. Her century-long journey was honored with a special mass filled with hymns of gratitude and joy.

Legacy of Joy and Wisdom

Described by her spiritual sisters as a beacon of light, Sister Makalita's life has been characterized by humor, diligence, and familial warmth. Her jovial disposition and quick wit have endeared her to many, making her a source of entertainment and wisdom. Reflecting on her remarkable journey, Sister Makalita attributes her longevity to steadfast faith in the Lord's presence and obedience to divine authority. She imparts her aspirations for future generations of nuns: a harmonious existence rooted in peace and patience.

Celebration of a Century

Among the esteemed guests who celebrated Sister Makalita's centennial were the Apostolic Administrator of Samoa–Apia, Peter Brown, and the Leader of the Opposition party, Tuilaepa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi, alongside leaders of the Catholic faith in Samoa. Their presence underscored the profound impact of Sister Makalita's life, resonating far beyond the confines of her community. Despite experiencing hearing difficulties, Sister Makalita shared her gratitude in a heartfelt speech, expressing joy and fulfillment in her service to God and the community.

As the sun sets on a century well-lived, Sister Malia Makalita Leaua'i's story stands as a testament to the power of faith, service, and love. Her life's work, characterized by dedication and humility, continues to inspire not only those within her religious community but all who have had the privilege of knowing her. As we reflect on her century of contributions, it's clear that Sister Makalita's legacy will continue to influence generations to come, guiding them towards a future of compassion, understanding, and unwavering faith.