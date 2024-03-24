Shift from Agriculture to Employment: A Samoan Family's Survival Strategy Amid Rising Costs

In Samoa, the escalating cost of living is compelling individuals who once depended on small-scale farming for sustenance to seek employment. Paogo Toma Uia, a 64-year-old man from Tiavea-uta, epitomizes this shift as he transitions from selling taro at local markets to working as a security officer in Apia to support his family.

Economic Pressures and Family Responsibilities

For years, Uia managed to provide for his family through agriculture, but diminishing returns from crop sales forced him to seek more stable income in the city. The decision was not easy, as it meant leaving his wife and daughter behind and adapting to a new, demanding job. Despite the challenges, Uia's primary motivation remains the well-being of his family, aspiring to offer his daughter better educational opportunities than he had.

Adapting to New Realities

The transition to a salaried job has been a significant adjustment for Uia, involving long hours and new skills, especially in dealing with various safety situations. His story reflects a broader trend in Samoa, where the need for stable employment is becoming increasingly crucial for many families. This shift underscores changing economic realities and the impact on traditional ways of life.

Broader Economic Trends in Samoa

Uia's personal journey mirrors Samoa's larger economic narrative, where the formal sector is experiencing job growth, particularly among women. With 1,694 jobs added in 2023, there's a push to integrate more unemployed, low-skilled, and semi-skilled individuals into the workforce. This development, along with anticipated growth from international events like the 2024 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, promises some relief for families like Uia's seeking stability in a shifting economic landscape.

As individuals like Paogo Toma Uia navigate these changes, their stories highlight the resilience and adaptability of Samoans facing economic uncertainties. While the transition from agriculture to employment presents challenges, it also opens doors to new opportunities, driving a hopeful outlook for Samoa's future.