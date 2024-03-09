Samoa's Paitu'utu'u Lago Faatasi Fights to Preserve Stencil Art for Future Generations

In Samoa, the rich tradition of stencil artwork is in danger of fading away, but one artist, Paitu'utu'u Lago Faatasi, is determined to keep it alive. At 60, this mother of six and a widow has made it her mission to ensure that the unique technique of creating beautiful designs on fabric does not vanish with her generation. Faatasi, a well-known figure in the local art scene, is using her skills and passion to inspire both her children and young artists in Samoa to embrace and continue the tradition of stencil art.

Advertisment

A Family Legacy

Faatasi's journey into stencil art is not just a personal passion but a family legacy. After the loss of her husband, who was a significant influence on her and their children's engagement with stencil art, she has seen the technique as a way to connect with his memory and preserve their shared love for art. Faatasi proudly recounts how her children have begun to follow in their father's footsteps, each developing their unique styles within the traditional method. This art form, which involves creating designs through cutout shapes, often repurposed from used X-ray films, has allowed her family to maintain a creative and financial livelihood.

Challenges and Hopes

Advertisment

Despite the beauty and uniqueness of stencil art, Faatasi acknowledges the challenges facing this traditional technique, especially with the advent of new design technologies. The cost and complexity of modern printing machines stand in stark contrast to the simplicity and creativity allowed by stencil art. She voices a concern that many young artists are drifting away from traditional methods, drawn by the allure of modern technology. However, Faatasi remains hopeful, encouraging the younger generation to explore stencil art's potential and contribute to its evolution and preservation.

Sustaining Tradition in Modern Times

Faatasi's commitment to stencil art extends beyond her family; she aims to ignite a wider interest among Samoa's youth and budding artists. Operating from a small rented space in the Fugalei Market, she showcases not only her artwork but also that of her children, proving that stencil art can be both a viable business and a creative outlet. On good days, she can make up to $300, testament to the local and tourist interest in traditional Samoan designs. Through her efforts, Faatasi hopes to see stencil art thrive, ensuring it is passed down and celebrated by future generations.

As the world moves forward, the story of Paitu'utu'u Lago Faatasi and her dedication to stencil art serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of preserving cultural traditions. It challenges us to reflect on how we value and sustain our artistic heritage, ensuring that the beauty of the past continues to inspire and enrich the future.