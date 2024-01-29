Samoa's Opposition Leader Calls for Urgent Road Planning Amid Rising Traffic Congestion

In the heart of the Pacific Ocean, on the picturesque islands of Samoa, a growing problem is causing distress among locals and leaders alike.

The Leader of Opposition, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, is voicing concerns about the escalating traffic congestion due to the rising number of vehicles and the dire need for new roads. These concerns were brought to the forefront during a parliamentary debate on the supplementary budget.

Urgent Call for Action

Tuilaepa urged the government to initiate immediate action towards planning new roads to mitigate the congestion problem. He emphasized the urgency, stressing that this responsibility should not be postponed until explicit government intervention is sought.

The Leader of Opposition expressed his criticism for the common practice of addressing infrastructure concerns directly to Members of Parliament rather than the pertinent ministries.

Government Response

In response to the concerns raised, the Minister of Works, Transport and Infrastructure, Olo Fiti Vaai, offered insights into the current road development projects. He detailed consultations being held with families affected by the proposed new roads, which are an integral part of the transport sector plan.

A feasibility study for a road in the Vaitoloa area is nearing completion, while plans are in the pipeline for a bypass road in Sogi. However, land-related complications have prompted engineers to contemplate alternative plans for Vailoa Faleata.

The Public Echoes the Sentiment

Supporting the concern raised by the government officials, a local taxi driver, Faasoo Tauloa, resonated the same sentiment about the need for more roads. He highlighted the heavy traffic during peak hours and observed a significant increase in commercial vehicles over the past two decades.

Traffic congestion has now become a routine issue in Apia, particularly around traffic lights during morning and evening rush hours.