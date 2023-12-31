Samoa’s Local Hero: The One-Man Clean-Up Crew

Every day at dawn, 63-year-old Faleula Fitiao Saina embarks on a 20-kilometer journey across the Cross Island Road to Apia from his native Siumu, Samoa. His mission? To pick up discarded waste and keep his community clean. This has been his unwavering commitment for over a decade, and his efforts have not gone unnoticed.

A One-Man Clean-Up Crew

Mr. Saina’s devotion to environmental cleanliness has earned him the admiration and recognition of locals and tourists alike. Every scrap of rubbish he collects is a testament to his sense of individual responsibility towards the environment. His daily routine, though physically demanding, represents his commitment to maintaining the natural beauty of Samoa. His actions have resonated with many, turning him into a local hero.

Inspiring the Next Generation

In a recent interview, Mr. Saina expressed his desire to inspire others, especially the younger generation. He fondly recalls a time during his youth when the cleanliness of Samoa was a source of national pride. His hope is that his actions will encourage others to contribute to preserving the pristine state of their country, ensuring a clean and beautiful Samoa for future generations.

Supported by Local Resort

Sinalei Resort, a local establishment, has noticed Mr. Saina’s efforts. Touched by his dedication, the resort has decided to support his mission, providing him with a weekly stipend of $100 for collecting rubbish around their property. This gesture not only acknowledges his hard work but also signifies the importance of community involvement in maintaining environmental cleanliness.

Despite concerns from his family about his age and the physical demands of his self-appointed task, Mr. Saina remains steadfast. His vision of a clean and beautiful Samoa for future generations continues to fuel his resolve, proving that one person’s dedication can indeed make a difference.