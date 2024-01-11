Samoan Government to Separate Police and Prisons: A Move Worth SAT$2 Million

After years of operating under a unified structure, the Samoan Government is poised to divide its police and prisons into two distinct entities, a transition estimated to cost around SAT$2 million according to Deputy Police Commissioner Papali’i Monalisa Tiai-Keti. This proposed division follows a merger of these agencies by a previous administration, a move executed by a unanimous parliamentary decision in April 2020. The merger had been a part of a strategy to address the largest prison escape in Samoa’s history, which occurred in March 2020, when 36 prisoners absconded.

The Rationale for Separation

Minister of Police and Prison, Faualo Harry Schuster, who represents the new government, posits that the objectives of the police and correctional services are fundamentally different. While the police are primarily focused on law enforcement, correctional services aim to rehabilitate criminals. Merging these two agencies, according to him, could lead to a conflation of these distinct objectives.

Financial Implications and Logistical Considerations

Currently, the Ministry of Police and the Ministry of Finance are jointly evaluating the financial implications of the proposed separation. This assessment will undoubtedly influence the timeline for the split, with the final decision depending on the consolidation of financial and logistical details. The estimated cost shared by Deputy Police Commissioner Papali’i includes expenses related to reinstating corporate services for Prison and Correctional Services post-separation.

Post-Separation Developments

Once the formal separation is enacted, the government will need to fill newly created administrative positions, including the significant role of a designated Commissioner for Prison. This restructuring will not only require a financial commitment but also a strategic approach to ensure that both entities function optimally while maintaining their distinct objectives.