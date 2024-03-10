Samoa Tackles Waste Crisis with Women of Waste Initiative, Featuring Duchess of York

Samoa is confronting a severe waste management crisis, generating over 140,000 tonnes of solid waste annually, with 1,900 tonnes being plastic that fails to reach landfills. This escalating issue not only threatens the pristine environment of Samoa but also poses significant health risks to its communities.

Advertisment

In a groundbreaking move to address this, the Women of Waste (W.O.W.) initiative was launched last week, with the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, taking part to emphasize the critical role of women in waste management and environmental protection.

Rising to the Challenge: Women's Role in Waste Management

Despite the traditional gender roles that often sideline women from formal employment in waste management, the sector in Samoa is witnessing a paradigm shift. Women, who have historically managed household waste, are increasingly taking on leadership positions within the formal waste management sector.

Advertisment

This transition is not without its challenges, as women face barriers in accessing these opportunities, which are often male-dominated. However, the Women of Waste initiative, supported by the Samoa Recycling and Waste Management Association (SWRMA), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, aims to dismantle these barriers and promote economic empowerment and activism among women in this field.

A Global Voice for Local Action: The Duchess of York's Advocacy

The involvement of the Duchess of York in the Women of Waste launch event brought international attention to Samoa's waste management challenges and the potential of women to lead the charge in addressing them. "The older generations that I am part of hold great responsibility for damaging our environment.

It is our collective responsibility to take action for present and future generations," she remarked, highlighting the importance of global awareness and action. Her presence underscored the interconnectedness of environmental sustainability and gender equality, reinforcing the message that empowering women is not only a matter of social justice but also critical for effective environmental stewardship.