Samoa Meteorology Office Records Exceptional Rainfall Event

In a noteworthy climatic event, the Samoa Meteorology Office has tallied an extraordinary rainfall occurrence, with more than 100 millimetres of precipitation descending in less than 14 hours, the intensity of which eclipses the threshold for what is deemed heavy rain. This event showcases the substantial weather conditions currently impacting the region.

Tracking Severe Weather

The data acquired underscores the critical weather information meteorological offices gather to provide the public and pertinent agencies with timely warnings and forecasts. As Storm Gerrit lashed the UK on December 27, the Met Office issued a yellow warning for wind and rain. The onslaught led to road closures, obstructed rail tracks, and power outages that affected thousands of households in Scotland.

Weather Warnings in Samoa

The Samoa Meteorology Division responded to the evolving situation by releasing a severe weather information warning for heavy rain and potential flooding. A weak trough of low-pressure that is expected to intensify overnight, is forecasted to bring scattered showers, heavy falls, thunderstorms, and gusty periods through Sunday. Although the Marine Advisory was rescinded due to wind speeds and swell heights falling below the advisory threshold, the potential impacts of the weather system could include poor visibility, slippery roads, flooding, landslides, and gusty winds.

First Major Winter Weather Event

The Samoa Meteorology Office has chronicled the first major winter weather event of the season, which brought rain, ice, and light snow to the Lake County area. The National Weather Service issued a hazardous outlook for December 27 due to the expectation of light snow and light freezing drizzle. The event resulted in almost 1 inch of snow and 0.15 inches of ice accumulation. The winter storm also gave rise to blizzard conditions, ice storms, airline flight cancellations, power outages, downed tree limbs, and multiple accidents and rescues in various states.

As climate conditions continue to evolve, the role of meteorological offices remains critical in tracking these changes and providing timely updates to ensure public safety and preparedness.