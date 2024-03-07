Samoa Launches Export Authority with Interim Board to Boost Agricultural Exports

The Cabinet of Samoa has taken a decisive step towards enhancing its agricultural sector's global competitiveness by appointing an interim board tasked with the establishment of the Export Authority. This strategic move is aimed at operationalizing the authority before the end of the current parliamentary term, marking a significant milestone in Samoa's trade and export strategy.

Strategic Appointments and Mandates

Chaired by renowned businessman Tagaloa Eddie Wilson, the interim board comprises notable figures such as Fa’amausili Dr. Matagialofi Luaiufi, lawyer Tuisa Tasi Patea, and Chief Executive Officer for the Ministry of Finance, Saoleititi Maeva Betham-Vaai. The Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, La’auli Leuatea Schmidt, confirmed the board's approval by the Cabinet, emphasizing its mandate to kickstart the Export Authority using the Samoa Trust Estate Corporation (STEC) legislation as a legislative framework. The authority's initial focus will be on exporting key agricultural produce, with plans to diversify into other goods in the long term.

Facilitating Growth and Sustainability

The creation of the Export Authority aims to provide Samoan farmers with critical support mechanisms, including entitlement to land, market access, and financial resources. The initiative is designed to address challenges such as short supply and sustainability in the agricultural sector. By leveraging the District Council Office for the supply of produce, the authority seeks to ensure food security for the nation while establishing a robust export framework. The upcoming launch of the Export Authority will also coincide with the introduction of more Trade Commissioner positions abroad, enhancing Samoa's trade relations and export activities in key markets such as New Zealand, American Samoa, Australia, and the United States.

Implications for Samoa's Agricultural Sector

As Samoa prepares to launch its Export Authority, the agricultural sector stands on the brink of a transformative era. This strategic initiative not only promises to bolster the nation's agricultural exports but also aims to empower local farmers by providing them with the tools and resources needed to thrive in a competitive global market. The establishment of the interim board and the forthcoming operationalization of the Export Authority reflect Samoa's commitment to enhancing its economic resilience and diversifying its export portfolio for sustainable growth.