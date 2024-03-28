The Samoa Fire and Emergency Services Authority (FESA) has launched a new initiative inviting the public to share their experiences and concerns about emergency response times. This move comes in light of discussions around the impact of ambulance services on patient survival rates, highlighting the importance of community feedback in improving emergency services.

Addressing Public Concerns

FESA Commissioner, Tanuvasa Petone Mauga, emphasized the absence of formal complaints regarding their services but expressed an open invitation for the public to reach out directly with their concerns and experiences. "We are committed to enhancing our services to better assist the public," Tanuvasa stated, highlighting the vital role of public input in identifying areas for improvement. The initiative focuses particularly on ambulance services, which represent the bulk of emergency calls received by FESA.

Impact on Patient Survival Rates

Despite concerns raised from various quarters about the potential life-or-death implications of response times, Tanuvasa clarified that many factors influence patient outcomes. He pointed out that the time it takes for an ambulance to reach a scene is just one of many variables affecting survival rates. "Our aim is to also improve the decision-making abilities of our responders for better emergency management," he added, underlining the complex nature of emergency medical response.

Enhancing Emergency Services

To facilitate improvements, FESA maintains a record of all calls and incidents, which can serve as a vital tool for reviewing and enhancing service delivery. Tanuvasa shared a past incident where an investigation revealed the caller had dialed an incorrect number, highlighting the challenges in ensuring prompt response times. He also noted the role of the centralized dispatch system in coordinating fire prevention, emergency medical responses, and liaising with police and hospitals during major emergencies.

As FESA reaches out for public feedback, the initiative marks a crucial step toward optimizing emergency services in Samoa. By closely examining the intricacies of emergency response and incorporating community insights, FESA aims to not only refine its operational efficiency but also potentially save lives through improved response times and service delivery.