en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Samoa

New Year Resolutions in Apia, Samoa: A Glimpse into the Hopes and Aspirations

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:16 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:33 am EST
New Year Resolutions in Apia, Samoa: A Glimpse into the Hopes and Aspirations

As the clock ticks down on 2023, individuals across Apia, Samoa, are preparing to welcome the new year with hopes, dreams, and resolutions brimming with ambition. Journalist Talaia Mika and photographer Kitiona Utuva capture these aspirations, shedding light on personal commitments to improvement, family, and community in the face of the approaching year.

Driving Toward Entrepreneurship

Lafoga Faataui, after spending 34 years abroad, anticipates his homecoming with a resolution to fuel Samoa’s economy. Observing the high demand for vehicles, he plans to start a car rental business, demonstrating a keen eye for local needs and a spirit of entrepreneurship.

(Read Also: Boxing Day Tragedy: 31-Year-Old Found Dead in Samoan Sea)

Empowering through Financial Literacy

Lesieli Fuiono, a voice from Tonga, plans to expand her financial planning FM radio show. Her resolution for the new year is to conduct workshops in villages, specifically targeting young girls. By teaching them about financial wisdom and independence, she aims to empower the next generation with monetary knowledge.

Motherhood and Health

Nau Bloomfield sets a family-centric goal for 2024. She resolves to become a better mother by spending more time with her children and prioritizing their hygiene and health. In the face of a global health crisis, this resolution spotlights the significance of family health and wellbeing.

Rekindling Family Ties

Rejoice Dan pledges to mend the rifts in her relationship with her parents, particularly her mother. After a year marred by disobedience, she seeks to foster a respectful and loving relationship, highlighting the importance of family unity.

(Read Also: Samoa Mourns Boxing Day Tragedy: A Community United in Grief and Hope)

A Journey Towards Wellbeing

Paulo Nuumalu’s resolution for the new year is a personal pledge of sobriety and spirituality. He aims to lead a healthier life by avoiding alcohol and drugs, and to start attending church, signaling a commitment to personal wellbeing and faith.

Education: A Father’s Resolve

Solomona Amosa, despite financial challenges, is determined to ensure his son’s education. His resolution underscores the importance of education and the lengths a parent would go to secure their child’s future.

These diverse resolutions, as captured by Mika and Utuva, present a common theme of personal improvement and commitment to family and community. As 2024 approaches, they offer a glimpse into the hopes and aspirations of individuals in Apia, Samoa, setting a tone of optimism for the new year.

Read More

0
Samoa Society
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

In the Shadow of a Missing Billboard: Faith and Controversy in the Catholic World

By Sakchi Khandelwal

A Tragic Incident Sparks Conversation about Mental Health in Samoa

By Waqas Arain

Community Honours Peseta Ah Leong: A Legacy of Love and Resilience

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Samoa Village in Shock: Young Man's Body Found in Sea

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Grief in Samoa Sheds Light on Urgent Mental Health Crisis ...
@Health · 3 hours
Grief in Samoa Sheds Light on Urgent Mental Health Crisis ...
heart comment 0
Boxing Day Tragedy: 31-Year-Old Found Dead in Samoan Sea

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Boxing Day Tragedy: 31-Year-Old Found Dead in Samoan Sea
Samoa’s Struggle with Mental Health: A Tragic Incident Spurs a Call for Change

By BNN Correspondents

Samoa's Struggle with Mental Health: A Tragic Incident Spurs a Call for Change
Samoa Strengthens Mental Health Care in Wake of Tragic Incident

By Muhammad Jawad

Samoa Strengthens Mental Health Care in Wake of Tragic Incident
Samoa Mourns Boxing Day Tragedy: A Community United in Grief and Hope

By Saboor Bayat

Samoa Mourns Boxing Day Tragedy: A Community United in Grief and Hope
Latest Headlines
World News
MP Nimrod Mbai Advises Kalonzo Musyoka to Drop 2027 Presidential Ambitions
2 mins
MP Nimrod Mbai Advises Kalonzo Musyoka to Drop 2027 Presidential Ambitions
London Vigil Honors Victims of Gaza Conflict, Demands Peace
7 mins
London Vigil Honors Victims of Gaza Conflict, Demands Peace
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: The Path to Success
8 mins
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: The Path to Success
PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 Rescheduled for February
11 mins
PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 Rescheduled for February
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
14 mins
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
15 mins
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
15 mins
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
16 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
18 mins
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
16 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
4 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
6 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
6 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app