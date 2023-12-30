New Year Resolutions in Apia, Samoa: A Glimpse into the Hopes and Aspirations

As the clock ticks down on 2023, individuals across Apia, Samoa, are preparing to welcome the new year with hopes, dreams, and resolutions brimming with ambition. Journalist Talaia Mika and photographer Kitiona Utuva capture these aspirations, shedding light on personal commitments to improvement, family, and community in the face of the approaching year.

Driving Toward Entrepreneurship

Lafoga Faataui, after spending 34 years abroad, anticipates his homecoming with a resolution to fuel Samoa’s economy. Observing the high demand for vehicles, he plans to start a car rental business, demonstrating a keen eye for local needs and a spirit of entrepreneurship.

(Read Also: Boxing Day Tragedy: 31-Year-Old Found Dead in Samoan Sea)

Empowering through Financial Literacy

Lesieli Fuiono, a voice from Tonga, plans to expand her financial planning FM radio show. Her resolution for the new year is to conduct workshops in villages, specifically targeting young girls. By teaching them about financial wisdom and independence, she aims to empower the next generation with monetary knowledge.

Motherhood and Health

Nau Bloomfield sets a family-centric goal for 2024. She resolves to become a better mother by spending more time with her children and prioritizing their hygiene and health. In the face of a global health crisis, this resolution spotlights the significance of family health and wellbeing.

Rekindling Family Ties

Rejoice Dan pledges to mend the rifts in her relationship with her parents, particularly her mother. After a year marred by disobedience, she seeks to foster a respectful and loving relationship, highlighting the importance of family unity.

(Read Also: Samoa Mourns Boxing Day Tragedy: A Community United in Grief and Hope)

A Journey Towards Wellbeing

Paulo Nuumalu’s resolution for the new year is a personal pledge of sobriety and spirituality. He aims to lead a healthier life by avoiding alcohol and drugs, and to start attending church, signaling a commitment to personal wellbeing and faith.

Education: A Father’s Resolve

Solomona Amosa, despite financial challenges, is determined to ensure his son’s education. His resolution underscores the importance of education and the lengths a parent would go to secure their child’s future.

These diverse resolutions, as captured by Mika and Utuva, present a common theme of personal improvement and commitment to family and community. As 2024 approaches, they offer a glimpse into the hopes and aspirations of individuals in Apia, Samoa, setting a tone of optimism for the new year.

Read More