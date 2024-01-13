en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Medical Students Discover Tranquility and Culture on Manono Island

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:23 am EST
Medical Students Discover Tranquility and Culture on Manono Island

Amid the vast Pacific waters, a tiny speck of land known as Manono Island welcomed a group of five female medical students from across the globe. The quintet, comprising of Nikita Zhuang from New Zealand, Cecilia Hach from Australia, Uje Akoro from Germany, Elisa Winterton, and Reet Dhaliwal from Pakistan, embarked on an unforgettable day-long excursion on a Saturday. Their journey, filled with the island’s unique tranquility and devoid of the usual urban cacophony of vehicles and dogs, left an indelible mark.

Exploring Manono’s Natural Beauty

The quintet’s visit to Samoa was part of their medical placements at TTM Apia. Using their weekends to explore, they found themselves immediately drawn to the untouched beauty of Manono. The island’s lack of vehicles and dogs, a rare sight for any urbanite, allowed the group to freely roam and soak in the serene environment. The clear blue waters, in particular, captivated their hearts, serving as a testament to the island’s pristine state.

Immersed in Samoan Hospitality

More than the island’s natural allure, it was the warmth and hospitality of the local people that touched the students deeply. Every interaction with the locals proved to be an enriching experience, revealing the depth of Samoan traditions and culture. The students were not merely visitors, but welcomed guests, drawn into the communal tapestry of the island’s life.

Delving into Samoan Culture

The group’s journey into Samoan culture is far from over. Their visit to Manono, though brief, sparked a desire to delve deeper into Samoan traditions. They expressed a keen interest in understanding the local culture before returning to their respective countries. The students already attended a few cultural events, such as fiafia nights, getting a glimpse of the vibrant Samoan traditions that bind the community together.

In this picture-perfect setting, the quintet’s cultural discovery in Samoa has only just begun. Their initial impressions are a testament to the country’s richness, and it’s clear that they have much more to uncover before their journey comes to an end.

0
International Relations Samoa Travel & Tourism
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
9 mins ago
Uganda to Assume Chairmanship of International Forum in 2024
Uganda is preparing to step into the international limelight as it assumes the chairmanship of a vital international forum, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) & G77+China, from 2024 to 2026. This prestigious designation sets the stage for Uganda to shape global discussions and initiatives over the next three years, potentially advancing national interests and bolstering diplomatic
Uganda to Assume Chairmanship of International Forum in 2024
Breaking the Silence: A Global Dialogue on Women Political Prisoners
18 mins ago
Breaking the Silence: A Global Dialogue on Women Political Prisoners
CEA and FZJ Strengthen Scientific Partnership with Renewed Agreement
19 mins ago
CEA and FZJ Strengthen Scientific Partnership with Renewed Agreement
Uganda to Chair NAM and G77 Plus China Summits in Unprecedented Move
10 mins ago
Uganda to Chair NAM and G77 Plus China Summits in Unprecedented Move
Uganda Set to Host NAM Summit, Eyes Global Cooperation
10 mins ago
Uganda Set to Host NAM Summit, Eyes Global Cooperation
Naledi Pandor's Solidarity with Palestine – A Symbol of South Africa's Longstanding Support
15 mins ago
Naledi Pandor's Solidarity with Palestine – A Symbol of South Africa's Longstanding Support
Latest Headlines
World News
Kyran Moore Extends Contract with Edmonton Elks for a Year
11 seconds
Kyran Moore Extends Contract with Edmonton Elks for a Year
Global Events Spotlight: Taiwan Elections, Financial Regulations, and Political Shifts
46 seconds
Global Events Spotlight: Taiwan Elections, Financial Regulations, and Political Shifts
Roosters Sign Tyson Walker, Brother of Star Halfback Sam Walker, to Two-Year Contract
1 min
Roosters Sign Tyson Walker, Brother of Star Halfback Sam Walker, to Two-Year Contract
Pharmanova Zambia Limited Steps Up in Fight Against Cholera with Significant Donation
5 mins
Pharmanova Zambia Limited Steps Up in Fight Against Cholera with Significant Donation
Understanding the JN.1 Variant: A Microbiologist's Insight
8 mins
Understanding the JN.1 Variant: A Microbiologist's Insight
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Celebrate Intimate Wedding
8 mins
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Celebrate Intimate Wedding
President Hichilema Encourages Investment in Rural Areas Amid Urban Migration Surge
9 mins
President Hichilema Encourages Investment in Rural Areas Amid Urban Migration Surge
Uganda Bolsters Infrastructure and Security Ahead of 2024 NAM Summit
10 mins
Uganda Bolsters Infrastructure and Security Ahead of 2024 NAM Summit
South Africa's National Freedom Party in Financial Turmoil Amid Internal Conflicts
10 mins
South Africa's National Freedom Party in Financial Turmoil Amid Internal Conflicts
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
13 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
21 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
3 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
16 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app