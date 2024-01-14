en English
Samoa

Manono Island’s Geographical Isolation: A Natural Deterrent Against Methamphetamine

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:41 pm EST
Residents of the small, secluded island of Manono in Samoa are expressing an unwavering faith that the ravages of methamphetamine, colloquially known as ‘aisa’, will not breach their tranquil shores. This assurance stems from the island’s geographical isolation, which they perceive as an organic bulwark against the ingress of this deleterious substance.

Isolation as a Barrier

The islanders’ optimism is rooted in the geographical barriers that limit access to the drug, fostering a sense of security within this tight-knit community. Manono’s physical remoteness, they believe, shields them from the social ailments that drugs like methamphetamine can induce. Their confidence is bolstered by the historically low prevalence of methamphetamine abuse on their island, a testament to their isolation’s protective influence.

Facing a Broader Issue

Manono’s staunch resistance to ‘aisa’ underscores a larger societal concern – the devastating impact of drug abuse and the lengths communities are willing to go to safeguard their members. The island’s story illuminates the potential of geographical isolation as a natural deterrent against drug infiltration, offering a unique perspective in the ongoing global dialogue on drug abuse prevention.

Preserving Community Resilience

As the world grapples with the complexities of drug prevention, Manono stands resolute, its isolation serving as both a shield and a symbol of community resilience. Their story is a reminder of the potential power of geographical barriers in combating social issues, and a testament to the indomitable spirit of communities determined to protect themselves from the scourge of drug abuse.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

