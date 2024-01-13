en English
Samoa

Journalist Tusiga Taofiga Receives Prestigious Peseta Title; Nigeria and South Korea Share Miss Global 2024 Crown

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:20 am EST
On a day imbued with honor and tradition, 41 individuals – among them, Tusiga Taofiga, a 29-year-old journalist with the Savali newspaper – stood tall, receiving the prestigious Peseta title. This title, a mark of distinction and responsibility within the Taofiga family, was bestowed last Friday in a ceremony celebrating family growth and the shared goal of nurturing the family lineage for future generations.

Paying Homage to Ancestral Roots

During the ceremony, Tusiga Taofiga paid homage to his late grandparents, Peseta Tauti Taofiga Sealiimalietoa and Mualavau Fuimaono – Sealiimalietoa. Both played significant roles in his upbringing, shaping the person he is today. Taofiga also expressed gratitude to his family members, including the High Chief Peseta Luteru Taofiga and his wife, as well as his mother Solialii Peseta Taofiga, for their recognition and support.

Support and Blessings

Words of gratitude also poured from Taofiga for his fiancée, Kahelaninoema Maria Kwon, who has been his pillar of strength. The Peseta title holders are descendants of Pesetā Liga Tiumalu and his wife Sinafatuimoa. The family’s high chief and church ministers blessed the new title holders during the ceremony, cementing their place within the family hierarchy.

Reaffirming Commitment to Family

Tusiga Taofiga, participating in the traditional ‘ava’ ceremony, reaffirmed his pride in his roots and his commitment to honoring the guidance provided by his newly bestowed title. This commitment echoes in the hearts of all Peseta title holders, a constant reminder of their responsibility towards their family and heritage.

Meanwhile, in the world of beauty pageants, the Miss Global pageant of 2024 became a beacon of hope, reminding the world that beauty is more than skin deep. Aisha from Nigeria and Sofia from South Korea were crowned Miss Global 2024, symbolizing unity and collaboration on the global stage. They use their titles to advocate for positive change, proving that beauty can indeed be a force for empowerment.

