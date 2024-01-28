HRPP Leader Criticizes Apia Wharf Decision, Cites Need for Safer Port

In a critical stance against the decision made in the 1970s, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, the Leader of the Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP), has voiced his concerns about the construction of the Apia Wharf. He labeled the decision as a mistake, citing its vulnerability to perilous ocean swells.

The Perils of Apia Wharf

This issue came under the spotlight recently when a commercial fishing vessel was washed ashore due to the tumultuous sea conditions. Similarly, a cruise ship had to alter its course, bypassing Apia for safer destinations. A government vessel from American Samoa also postponed its departure owing to the hazardous sea conditions.

An engineering study conducted in the early 1970s suggested constructing a safer port at Vaitele/Vaiusu Bay. Free from such dangerous swells, this bay was deemed a better choice. However, the leaders of the time chose a less expensive option, leading to the construction of the Apia Wharf.

Nature's Course and Human Efforts

Malielegaoi addressed the fruitless attempts to mitigate these menacing swells. He noted that despite human efforts, the swells persist, reminding us that nature's course cannot be interfered with. The former HRPP Government had sought funds from various donors to construct the wharf at Vaitele/Vaiusu, receiving a positive response only from the Government of the People's Republic of China.

However, the shift in Samoa's Government and its priorities has put a pause on the development of the proposed port. The discussion of the Apia Wharf's vulnerability and the need for a safer port at Vaitele/Vaiusu remains a pressing issue, calling for immediate attention and resolution.