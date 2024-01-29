Family and Marriage Revealed as Primary Reasons for Samoan Migration

In an unprecedented development, the Samoa Labour Force and Child Labour Survey 2022 has unveiled a significant demographic pattern among Samoans. The majority of Samoans, who have lived overseas for at least half a year, migrate primarily due to familial commitments and marriage. This first-of-its-kind survey, launched last week, was meticulously carried out by the Samoa Bureau of Statistics, aligning with the Samoa Statistics Strategy 2022-2026.

Unearthing the Migration Motives

The survey incorporated a fresh module focused on returned migrant workers and reported 7,934 individuals, predominantly males aged between 25 to 64 years from rural regions. A striking 68.8% pointed to family reasons and marriage as the key motives behind their migration. However, job offers also emerged as a substantial factor, with 19.5% indicating it as their primary reason for moving overseas. On the other hand, only a negligible 0.1% identified natural disasters and climate change as influencing their decision to migrate.

Implications on Labour Force

Aside from illuminating the reasons behind migration, the survey provides crucial labour force indicators, including data on employment, unemployment, labour underutilization, and child labour. These insights hold the potential to shape policies and strategies that can effectively address the issues identified.

Call for Policy Development

Mulipola Anarosa Ale-Molioo, the Minister of Women Community and Social Development, emphasized the urgent need for government entities and civil society to formulate policies promoting social harmony. She pinpointed the importance of these policies, particularly in the face of economic instabilities that may further complicate the migration scenario.