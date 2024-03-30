Eti Toma's Strum of Resilience: Blind Musician's Melody of Hope in Samoa

Blind musician Eti Toma, who lost his vision at a young age, plays guitar in Apia to earn a living due to limited employment opportunities for people with disabilities in Samoa. Despite facing challenges like dishonest individuals taking money from him, he remains hopeful of releasing an album with original music in the future. His story sheds light on the struggles and resilience of individuals with disabilities in finding meaningful work.

Advertisment

Overcoming Adversity with Music

Eti Toma, a 39-year-old blind musician, has become a familiar presence in the busiest parts of Apia, Samoa. Having lost his vision at eight, Toma turned to music, learning to play the guitar at an institute for the blind. His daily performances outside the Bank of South Pacific branch not only showcase his remarkable talent but also highlight the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities in securing employment. Toma's story is a testament to the power of music and resilience, as he navigates the complexities of life with optimism and determination.

Challenges on the Streets of Apia

Advertisment

Life for Toma is not without its hurdles. Performing on the streets exposes him to the risk of theft, a challenge he has had to confront on several occasions. Despite these difficulties, Toma's spirit remains unbroken. His performances, featuring covers of beloved Samoan classics, resonate with both locals and visitors, offering a glimpse into the rich cultural tapestry of Samoa. Toma's aspirations extend beyond the streets of Apia; he dreams of one day producing an album of original music, hoping to inspire others facing similar adversities.

A Beacon of Hope and Inspiration

Eti Toma's journey is more than just a story of personal triumph; it is a narrative that challenges societal perceptions of disability. Through his music, Toma not only earns a living but also serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration to many. His presence in Apia is a powerful reminder of the contributions individuals with disabilities can make to society when given the opportunity. As Toma continues to share his gift of music, his story encourages a deeper reflection on the importance of inclusivity and support for all members of the community.