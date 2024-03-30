Easter Triumph: Over 400 Graduate at National University of Samoa, PM Fiame Celebrates

On the eve of Easter, the National University of Samoa (N.U.S.) witnessed an extraordinary event as more than 400 graduates received their degrees, marking a significant milestone in their academic and personal lives. The ceremony was graced by the presence of Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa, who also received an Honorary Doctor of Laws. This event not only celebrated the hard work and dedication of the students but also highlighted the university's commitment to fostering higher education in the region.

Advertisment

Graduates' Journey and Achievements

The graduation ceremony celebrated the diverse achievements of students across various disciplines. Among the graduates was Niumerida Aolele Su'a, the top graduate for the Diploma in Education, who attributed her success to her family's unwavering support. The event underscored the importance of family, community, and perseverance, with graduates and their supporters coming together to honor the culmination of years of effort and dedication.

N.U.S.'s Milestone Anniversary

Advertisment

2024 also marks the 40th anniversary of the National University of Samoa's establishment, a period during which it has grown from a small institution with a mere 45 students to a significant educational pillar in the Pacific, with over 3,000 students and a wide array of academic programs. Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa, in her address, reflected on the university's critical role in providing local access to higher education, highlighting its evolution and the quality of its graduates who have gained recognition regionally and internationally.

Reflections and Future Aspirations

The graduation ceremony was not only a moment of celebration but also a time for reflection on the journeys that brought these individuals to this point and the paths that lie ahead. The graduates, armed with knowledge, skills, and experiences gained at N.U.S., are now poised to contribute to their communities and the broader world. As they step into the next chapter of their lives, they carry with them the legacy of a university that has made significant strides in advancing education in Samoa and the Pacific region.