Descendants of Vui Seinafolava Maaleale Bestow New Matai Titles in Historic Ceremony

A significant cultural event unfolded in Vaovai, Lano Savai’i on Saturday as the descendants of Vui Seinafolava Maaleale gathered to witness the conferral of new matai titles within their family lineage. Approximately 40 new titles were bestowed, with title holders hailing from both Samoa and abroad. Notably, this event marked the first conferral of these specific titles since 2016, adding a layer of historical importance to the ceremony.

Bestowal of the Chiefly Title ‘Vui’

Amongst the conferred titles, the chiefly title of ‘Vui’ carried significant weight. This revered title was granted to Vui Seinafolava Maaleale Lupematasila Vaeluagaomatagi Mulitalo Eli, a descendant of Paineto in Sa’asa’ai. Currently residing in Hawai’i, Mulitalo Eli’s recognition reflects the global reach and influence of the Vui Seinafolava Maaleale family.

Ceremonial Highlights

The saofa’i ceremony, the formal ritual of bestowing these titles, was conducted by high chiefs Vui Seinafolava Rimoni Ah Chong and Vui Seinafolava Laneselota Lameko. Held at the family residence in Lano, the ceremony was a testament to the family’s strong cultural roots and commitment to tradition. Additional titles conferred during this event included Seinafolava, Mulitalo, Tupa’ilelei, and Tapututagitele, each bestowed upon multiple individuals.

Acknowledgements and Gratitude

One of the title recipients, Seinafolava Flo Mulitalo Andersen, conveyed a deep sense of honor and gratitude for the recognition from her paternal family. A native of Lano, Andersen’s new title is particularly meaningful as it emanates from her place of birth. She also holds titles from other family lines, including Lealaisalanoa and Taimalieutu. Andersen poignantly spoke of feeling the spiritual presence of her late father during the ceremony, further elevating the emotional resonance of the event.