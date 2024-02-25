When you step into a physiotherapy clinic, the language used can sometimes feel as though you've entered a foreign country. Terms like flexion, extension, and pronation are thrown around, leaving many of us nodding along without truly understanding. Recognizing this gap, Eliana Viali, a seasoned physiotherapist, has taken it upon herself to demystify these terms for the average patient. Her goal? To empower those undergoing therapy with knowledge, ensuring they're not just passive recipients of care but active participants in their healing journey.

Advertisment

Understanding the Basics

Viali begins with the foundation, explaining that movements like flexion and extension are about the angles between our body parts; decreasing and increasing them, respectively. She dives into abduction and adduction, which deal with moving limbs away from or towards the body's midline. Such distinctions might seem minute, but they're critical in physiotherapy, where every movement counts.

Then there are the rotational movements - internal and external rotations, crucial for joint health and mobility. Viali doesn't stop there; she elaborates on pronation and supination of the hand, movements essential for anyone recovering from arm or wrist injuries. Understanding these terms, Viali argues, can transform a patient's experience, making sessions more interactive and beneficial.

Advertisment

Linking Movement to Broader Health Goals

But why stop at physiotherapy? Viali links these movements to broader health goals, such as weight loss and injury prevention. She references the story of Shenisha Armealine, who lost over 200 pounds through walking and jogging, embodying the principle of movement as medicine. Furthermore, Viali nods to the evolution of human food consumption and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) as pivotal in the journey towards holistic health.

Eliana Viali's efforts to break down physiotherapy terms go beyond mere definitions. They're about building a bridge between healthcare professionals and patients, ensuring that the latter can advocate for themselves and engage fully in their recovery. In a world where health literacy is increasingly recognized as a determinant of health outcomes, initiatives like Viali's are not just welcome; they're necessary.