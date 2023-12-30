en English
Obituary

Community Honours Peseta Ah Leong: A Legacy of Love and Resilience

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:18 am EST
On December 27, 2023, the community of Leauva’a mourned the loss of an esteemed figure, Peseta Tuala Te’omatavu’i Punipuao Samau Cecilia Ah Leong. At 71, Peseta succumbed to her battle with cancer, leaving behind a legacy immersed in love, care, and diligent work. As a celebrated businesswoman at the helm of the renowned Pinati Restaurant, her influence extended within and beyond her family, fostering a sense of community in the village, church, and nation.

A Matriarch Remembered

Peseta’s life was a testament to her unwavering dedication to her family and her work. Aside from being a devoted wife to veteran Member of Parliament Salā Fata Pinati, she was a nurturing mother to 19 children and a doting grandmother. Friends, villagers, and employees remember her as a figurehead of compassion and excellence. Her athletic prowess, particularly in tennis during her youth, was also a source of inspiration for many.

Resilience in the Face of Adversity

Even as she battled cancer, Peseta embodied remarkable resilience. She took only a day off work and volunteered in the kitchen during busy periods, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to her restaurant. Her tenacity was a beacon that lit the path for many, proving that adversity could not dampen her spirit.

A Legacy of Love and Generosity

As eulogies flowed, a common thread emerged – Peseta was an emblem of affection and generosity. No one left her presence empty-handed, a testament to her magnanimous nature. Her daughter, speaking at the Catholic Church in Leauva’a, pledged to uphold her mother’s values, vowing to emulate the example set by Peseta.

In her passing, Peseta Ah Leong leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire and guide generations. Her indomitable spirit and compassionate nature will forever echo in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing her.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

