Centenarian Nun Sister Makalita Celebrates 100 Years with Samoa's Esteemed Leaders

Amidst the gentle rustle of palm leaves and the warm embrace of loved ones, Sister Malia Makalita Leaua'i, a revered figure in the Sister of the Missionary Sisters of the Society of Mary (S.M.S.M.) community, celebrated a monumental milestone on Thursday. She celebrated her 100th birthday and is the oldest nun still in service to the church. Surrounded by family, friends, and esteemed guests, Sister Makalita's 100th birthday was one celebrated with a jubilant spirit that echoed a life dedicated to faith, service, and unwavering devotion.

A Life of Service and Faith

Born on March 21, 1924, on the picturesque island of Manono, Sister Makalita stands as the eldest among her parents' thirteen children. Her journey into the sisterhood commenced on September 12, 1946, when she entered the novitiate at Moamoa. Since then, her path has traversed numerous villages in Samoa and beyond, including Aleipata, Lotofaga, Savalalo, Falefa, Vaimoso, Leulumoega, Safotu and Falealupo in Savai'i and even reaching distant shores in Fiji, New Zealand and American Samoa.

A Celebratory Mass and Reception

As the sun painted the sky with hues of gold, a special mass reverberated with hymns of gratitude and joy, honouring Sister Makalita's century-long journey. Following the solemn ceremony, a joyous reception unfolded, adorned with laughter, tales of yesteryears, and heartfelt reminiscences. Described by her spiritual sisters as a beacon of light, Sister Makalita embodies qualities of humour, diligence, and familial warmth.

Legacy and Reflections

Reflecting on her remarkable journey, Sister Makalita attributes her longevity to a steadfast faith in the Lord's presence and obedience to divine authority. Her life's purpose, she believes, lies in joyfully serving God through unwavering commitment and silent prayer. With a heart filled with love and wisdom acquired over a century, Sister Makalita imparts her aspirations for future generations of nuns – a harmonious existence rooted in peace and patience.

At the age of 100, Sister Makalita rose gracefully to acknowledge her guests with a traditional Samoan dance and expressed gratitude in a heartfelt speech for their presence at her centennial celebration. Despite experiencing hearing difficulties, requiring individuals to speak directly into her ear for communication, Sister Makalita shared during an interview with the Samoa Observer that she doesn't perceive herself as a centenarian. "I still feel the same and I can still understand and remember everything," she giggled. "Even though I am old and cannot do most things I used to do when I was younger and fit, I can still do my prayers and have conversations with people especially my spiritual sisters. I owe it to God and I am really grateful for his blessings upon me and my life."