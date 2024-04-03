Breaking Barriers: Fonoti Talaitupu Lia Taefu's Rise as Samoa Customs CEO

Meet Fonoti Talaitupu Lia Taefu, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Customs and Revenue, whose journey in Customs began in January 2003 as a Post Compliance Audit Officer in the Samoa Customs Department. Over the years, she has progressed through various roles, culminating in her appointment as CEO in April 2023. Despite facing challenges and the perception of Customs as a male-dominated field, Talaitupu remained determined and committed. In this interview, she shares insights into her professional journey and the challenges and opportunities for women in leadership roles in Customs.

Path to Leadership

"My journey in Customs began in January 2003 when I joined the Samoa Customs Department as a Post Compliance Audit Officer. Over the years, I progressed through various roles, including Training Manager, Principal Tax Officer, and Assistant Chief Executive Officer. In 2020, I was promoted to Deputy CEO - Customs, and in 2023, I became the CEO of the Ministry of Customs and Revenue. This journey spanned 21 years, with more than 12 years in management and leadership roles. It was not always smooth sailing, but I faced challenges with determination and commitment, eventually finding my place in this male-dominated field," shares Fonoti.

Championing Diversity and Inclusion

"Gender equality and encouraging women to be more open-minded about Customs roles and functions is key to promoting diversity and inclusion in our organisation. We have a Women in Customs group where women discuss related issues in the workplace and challenges faced by women in our workplace, and the drive for inclusion has been made easy with the government's efforts and push for gender equality. I believe that when governments prioritise gender equality and the inclusion of women in leadership roles, this is the best strategy that I know will ensure women are inspired to lead in the Pacific," explains Talaitupu.

Advice for Aspiring Leaders

"My advice to the young and female officers is, 'Be yourself and challenge yourself to be better! We can do it together and find inspiration in yourselves to lead for a better future in Customs.' No journey is without its challenges, but with determination, commitment, and a supportive community, achieving leadership roles in what may seem as male-dominated fields becomes possible," advises Fonoti.

This story of Fonoti Talaitupu Lia Taefu is not just a tale of personal triumph but a beacon of hope for many young women in Samoa and the wider Pacific region. It demonstrates that with perseverance, dedication, and the right support, barriers can be broken, and ceilings shattered. Talaitupu's journey from a Post Compliance Audit Officer to the CEO of the Ministry of Customs and Revenue is a powerful testament to the changing dynamics in leadership roles across the globe, and especially in areas traditionally dominated by men.