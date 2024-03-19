Apia Clock Tower Secured with $48K Fence to Honor War Heroes, Prevent Vandalism

The iconic Apia clock tower, a historical monument situated at the main roundabout on Beach Road, has recently been fortified with a new security fence. This development, costing $48,000, aims to provide protection against vandalism while also serving as a tribute to those who served and lost their lives in World War II. The Minister of Commerce Industry and Labour, Leota Laki Sio, highlighted the dual purpose of the fence - ensuring the monument's security and adding aesthetic value to the area, especially in preparation for the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

Protecting Historical Integrity

In the past, the Apia clock tower has faced issues of disrespect and vandalism, including unauthorized use for commercial advertising, which compromised its dignity and historical significance. This led to a series of complaints from war veterans and subsequent government action to prohibit such activities. The recent installation of the security fence by a contractor, who won the bid for the project, represents a significant step towards preserving the monument's sanctity. The clock tower, gifted by Taisi Olaf Frederick Nelson in 1920 as a memorial for his son who died in the 1918 influenza epidemic, is now under the careful guardianship of the Ministry of Commerce Industry and Labour (M.C.I.L.), which has taken a firm stance against unauthorized access to the monument.

Enhancing Aesthetic and Historical Value

Beyond security measures, the new fence adds to the visual appeal of the clock tower, giving it a fresh and neat appearance. This beautification effort aligns with Samoa's broader objectives to honor its historical heritage and those who served in World War II. The M.C.I.L. has expressed its commitment to maintaining the monument's integrity, ensuring it remains a respectful tribute to Samoa's war heroes. The recent maintenance work and technical upgrades to the clock, costing over $100,000, underscore the government's dedication to preserving this important piece of Samoa's history.

A Symbol of Respect and Remembrance

The Apia clock tower stands not only as a timekeeping landmark but also as a symbol of remembrance for those who have sacrificed for their country. The installation of the $48,000 fence around the clock tower signifies a broader commitment to respecting and upholding the values of sacrifice, honor, and remembrance. As Samoa continues to prepare for significant events like CHOGM, the safeguarding and enhancement of the clock tower serve as a reminder of the nation's rich historical legacy and the enduring spirit of its people.

With the new security fence in place, the Apia clock tower is poised to remain a cherished monument, safeguarded against vandalism and disrespect. This initiative reflects a collective effort to honor the memory of Samoa's war heroes and preserve the nation's historical monuments for future generations. As the clock continues to tick, it stands as a beacon of Samoa's resilience, history, and the unwavering respect for those who have served and sacrificed.