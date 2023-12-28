en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Samoa

Afega Village Leaders Delay Evictions in Festive Gesture

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:45 am EST
Afega Village Leaders Delay Evictions in Festive Gesture

In a move reflecting a sense of community and cultural sensitivity, the village leaders of Afega, Samoa, have announced a temporary cessation to the eviction of families residing ‘illegally’ on Afega land in Leauva’a. The decision, influenced by the festive season, allows the affected families to remain on the land until the conclusion of the celebrations.

A Balancing Act of Legal and Social Considerations

This action by the village leaders highlights a delicate balance between legal enforcement and social considerations. While the leaders demonstrate their preparedness to enforce their land rights, they also exhibit an understanding of the timing and its cultural significance. The festive season, traditionally associated with family gatherings and togetherness, is being respected, providing temporary relief to the families involved.

Land Dispute Leads to Temporary Reprieve

The Land and Titles Court recently intervened in a land dispute between the villages of Levi Saleimoa and Afega, ordering Levi Saleimoa to remove obstructions that were hindering Afega’s work on a disputed land boundary. Following this, the leaders of Afega village agreed to delay the eviction of Leauva’a residents. This decision, although temporary, offers a significant reprieve for these families, allowing them to celebrate the festive season without the immediate threat of eviction.

Postponement: A Temporary Solution

While the postponement of eviction is a welcome relief for the families involved, the situation implies a looming challenge. The issue of ‘illegal’ residency remains, and it is anticipated that this matter will need to be addressed once the festive season concludes. This temporary halt, therefore, acts as a momentary pause, providing the affected families with time to prepare for the discussions and potential legal actions that lie ahead.

0
Samoa Society
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Samoa Meteorology Office Records Exceptional Rainfall Event

By Dil Bar Irshad

Child Grooming in Samoa: A Silent Predator Lurking in Paradise

By Justice Nwafor

Samoa in Focus: A Mixture of Tragedy, Relief, Economic Trends and Government Initiatives

By Safak Costu

Samoa Grapples with Rental Car Shortage Amidst Other Notable Events

By Sakchi Khandelwal

A Day of Tragedy, Triumph, Tolerance, and Expansion in Samoa ...
@New Zealand · 3 hours
A Day of Tragedy, Triumph, Tolerance, and Expansion in Samoa ...
heart comment 0
Samoa Government Invites Tenders for On-shore Fuel Facilities Management

By Olalekan Adigun

Samoa Government Invites Tenders for On-shore Fuel Facilities Management
Unprecedented Rainfall Engulfs Samoa: An In-depth Report

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Unprecedented Rainfall Engulfs Samoa: An In-depth Report
BSP Samoa Expands with New Sub-Branch in Papa Puleia, Savaii

By Bijay Laxmi

BSP Samoa Expands with New Sub-Branch in Papa Puleia, Savaii
A Day of Mixed Emotions in Samoa: Life, Loss, and Land Disputes

By BNN Correspondents

A Day of Mixed Emotions in Samoa: Life, Loss, and Land Disputes
Latest Headlines
World News
ED Implicates Priyanka Gandhi in Charge Sheet Over Haryana Land Deal
3 mins
ED Implicates Priyanka Gandhi in Charge Sheet Over Haryana Land Deal
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
4 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
China Dramatically Reduces Infectious Disease Reporting Time
7 mins
China Dramatically Reduces Infectious Disease Reporting Time
Xi Jinping's Address at Foreign Affairs Conference Underscores China's International Relations Focus
9 mins
Xi Jinping's Address at Foreign Affairs Conference Underscores China's International Relations Focus
Tony Blair's Unfulfilled Vision: Relocating Wimbledon FC to Belfast
9 mins
Tony Blair's Unfulfilled Vision: Relocating Wimbledon FC to Belfast
Ex-President Edgar Lungu Challenges Court's Jurisdiction on His Eligibility
9 mins
Ex-President Edgar Lungu Challenges Court's Jurisdiction on His Eligibility
Karnataka Minister Demands Urgent Report on Encroachment of Wakf Properties, Warns of Stern Action Against Malpractice
9 mins
Karnataka Minister Demands Urgent Report on Encroachment of Wakf Properties, Warns of Stern Action Against Malpractice
ECP Dismisses Plea to Remove Interim Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad; Upholds Political Affiliation
11 mins
ECP Dismisses Plea to Remove Interim Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad; Upholds Political Affiliation
Tragic Shark Attack Claims Teenage Boy's Life at South Australia's Ethel Beach
11 mins
Tragic Shark Attack Claims Teenage Boy's Life at South Australia's Ethel Beach
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
4 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
13 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
23 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
5 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
5 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app