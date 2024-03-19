Samoa Enhances CRVS System in UNDP Partnership, Aiming for Sustainable Public Service Growth

In a pivotal development for Samoa, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has partnered with the Samoa Bureau of Statistics (SBS) to significantly upgrade the nation's Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) system. This collaboration has led to the transfer of crucial IT equipment to SBS, marking a major step forward in improving data quality, governance, and public service delivery in Samoa. Leota Aliielua Salani, CEO of Samoa Bureau of Statistics, hailed this as a critical advancement for the registration of births, deaths, and marriages, ensuring the integrity and reliability of Samoa's data collection efforts.

Advertisment

Strengthening Samoa's Data Backbone

The partnership between the UNDP and SBS has already yielded noteworthy outcomes, including the revitalization of the CRVS steering committee and a study tour to New Zealand to assimilate best practices. The development and subsequent testing of a prototype CRVS solution, tailored specifically to meet Samoa's needs, represent a leap towards the modernization of the nation's statistical system. This initiative not only promises to enhance the accuracy and reliability of data collection but also to streamline processes for more effective governance and public service delivery.

Empowering Communities Through Improved Governance

Advertisment

Aliona Niculita, UNDP Resident Representative, emphasized the transformational potential of this partnership, which extends beyond mere data collection improvements. By strengthening the CRVS system, the initiative aims to bolster governance, enhance public service delivery, and empower communities across Samoa. The collaboration is set to continue with plans for real-world testing of the CRVS prototype, interoperability assessments, and the digitization of paper-based records, ensuring a comprehensive overhaul of the statistical system.

Charting the Road Ahead

Looking forward, SBS and UNDP are committed to developing a comprehensive master plan for the transition to an advanced CRVS system. This strategic roadmap is designed to facilitate a smooth and inclusive upgrading process, laying the groundwork for Samoa's digital transformation. The initiative is poised to significantly contribute to improved governance and public service delivery, ultimately fostering sustainable development across the nation.

The recent transfer of vital IT equipment from UNDP to SBS is more than just a transaction; it's a testament to the power of collaboration in driving societal progress. As Samoa continues on its path towards enhanced data quality and governance, the foundations are being laid for a future where public services are more accessible, efficient, and responsive to the needs of the community. This journey, marked by significant milestones and ambitious plans, reflects Samoa's commitment to embracing the digital age, enhancing the well-being of its citizens, and paving the way for sustainable development.