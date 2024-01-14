en English
Samoa

Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:53 pm EST
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

The Bahá’í Faith, once a little-known movement in the Middle East, has emerged as a global independent religion over the last 180 years. Its followers now span virtually every country, comprising around 2,100 indigenous tribes, races, and ethnic groups. The growth of the Bahá’í Faith is especially remarkable in Samoa, where it was introduced 70 years ago. Today, the Bahá’í community in Samoa is celebrating its Platinum Jubilee, a testament to its enduring presence and impact.

Seeds of Faith: The Arrival of Bahá’í Teachings to Samoa

In 1953, a courageous young woman named Lilian journeyed from Auckland to Western Samoa, bringing with her the teachings of the Bahá’í Faith. Her efforts bore fruit just four years later, with the establishment of the first local Bahá’í governing council in Samoa in 1957. By 1970, the first national governing council for the entire archipelago was formed, marking a significant milestone in the Samoan Bahá’í community.

A State Embrace: Malietoa Tanumafili II and the Bahá’í Faith

In 1968, a pivotal moment in Samoan Bahá’í history occurred when Malietoa Tanumafili II, the late head of state, embraced the Bahá’í teachings. His declaration of faith to the Universal House of Justice further entrenched the Bahá’í Faith in the fabric of Samoan society.

The Mother Temple: A Beacon in the Pacific

In 1984, the Bahá’í House of Worship in Samoa, also known as the Mother Temple of the Pacific, opened its doors. This year, 2024, we celebrate the Ruby Jubilee of this momentous event. The decision to establish this House of Worship in Samoa was made by the Universal House of Justice in 1974, fulfilling a prophecy by Bahá’u’lláh that His light would emerge ‘in the midmost heart of the ocean.’ This temple, a significant cultural, religious, and tourist destination, symbolizes the unity of God, His prophets, and mankind. Its nine doors stand open to welcome people of all creeds, races, nations, and classes, echoing the universal message of the Bahá’í Faith.

Samoa
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

