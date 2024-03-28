OECS and ICCF Convene Caucus on World Water Day, Eyeing Water Security Solutions

On March 22, the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission and the International Conservation Caucus Foundation (ICCF) marked World Water Day by hosting a crucial meeting in Saint Lucia, focusing on enhancing water security across the OECS. The event, aligning with the theme 'Water for Peace,' underscored the significance of water management in promoting peace and brought together leading figures, including opposition senator Dominic Fedee and Hon. Wayne Girard, to deliberate on sustainable water solutions amidst growing concerns over water scarcity and non-revenue water (NRW) issues in the region.

Examining the Water Security Landscape

Despite high access levels to municipal water supply reported across many Caribbean countries, the staggering NRW rates, exceeding 40% in some areas, highlight the urgency of addressing water loss within the distribution system. The challenges of water scarcity are further magnified by factors such as pollution, over-abstraction, and poor land management practices. The meeting emphasized the crucial need for regional cooperation and the development of thoughtful policies to mitigate these challenges, particularly in the face of climate change and its impact on the Caribbean's water resources.

Stakeholder Perspectives on Water Challenges

Zilta George-Leslie, CEO of the Saint Lucia Water and Sewerage Authority, and Carl Hunter, CEO Asset Enhancement Manager at Jade Mountain and Anse Chastanet Resort, shared insights into the pressing challenges facing the island's water supply and tourism industry, respectively. These discussions shed light on the dire need for innovative solutions to ensure potable water availability and sustainable tourism practices that minimize water usage, thereby safeguarding Saint Lucia's water reserves for future generations.

Strategic Initiatives for Water Security

The caucus also explored the potential of the Islands Systems Management Framework (ISM) within the Revised St. Georges Declaration of Principles for Environmental Sustainability, emphasizing integrated planning and management as essential for achieving water security and environmental resilience. The discussion underlined the importance of collaborative efforts at both national and regional levels to address water security as a cornerstone for peace, prosperity, and sustainable development in the OECS region.

As World Water Day prompts global reflection on the critical role of water in sustaining life and fostering peace, the OECS and ICCF caucus in Saint Lucia stands as a testament to the ongoing commitment to addressing water security challenges in the Caribbean. The collaborative efforts and discussions initiated during this meeting pave the way for innovative, community-driven solutions to ensure the sustainable management and equitable distribution of water resources, ultimately contributing to a more peaceful and prosperous future for the OECS region.