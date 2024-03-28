ECSE Launches 2024 Regional Schools Investment Contest: Fostering Financial Literacy

The Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ECSE), in collaboration with its licensed member broker dealers and the Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission (ECSRC), has officially announced the 2024 Regional Schools Investment Competition (RSIC). Aimed at promoting financial literacy among students, this initiative marks a significant step towards engaging the youth of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) in the practical aspects of investment and financial securities.

Empowering Future Investors

The competition is designed to introduce 3rd to 5th form students and 1st year tertiary level students to the basics of investment, financial securities, and the workings of the Eastern Caribbean Securities Markets. Through education webinars and a competition briefing session, participants will be well-prepared to take on the challenge. The competition, spanning from October to November 2024, is divided into two phases: the Intra-Country phase and the Regional phase, with the aim of crowning the Regional Champion.

Building on Success

Last year's inaugural competition saw 29 schools across the ECCU compete, with VFCSS Invest of Vieux Fort Comprehensive Secondary School, Saint Lucia, emerging as the Regional Champion. This year's competition promises to build on that success, offering an even broader platform for students to test their knowledge, gain valuable investing insights, and develop practical skills in securities market activity over a 6-week period.

Registration and Participation

Interested schools can find more information and register for the competition through the ECSE website, where updates and further details will be posted. This initiative not only aims to foster a deeper understanding of financial markets among the youth but also to lay the groundwork for informed, savvy investors in the future. With the support of the ECSE, licensed member broker dealers, and the ECSRC, the 2024 RSIC is set to be a pivotal event in promoting financial education in the region.

As the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange continues to spearhead efforts to enhance financial literacy and investment education among young people, the 2024 Regional Schools Investment Competition stands as a testament to the commitment to empower the next generation of investors. This forward-thinking initiative not only promises to enlighten participants on the intricacies of the financial world but also prepares them to make informed decisions, potentially shaping the future of investment in the region.