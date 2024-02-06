Saigon's Tet Flower Street Blooms with Record-Breaking Dragon Displays

Nguyen Hue boulevard in Saigon is poised to enchant locals and tourists alike with its annual Tet Flower Street. A testament to intricate design and meticulous craftsmanship, the floral spectacle stretches 700 meters and has been in preparation for over a fortnight. The star attraction of this year's exhibition is a pair of dragons, each extending a whopping 120 meters in length. The dragons, which hold the record for the longest mascots in the 21-year history of Tet Flower Street, are strategically placed to face the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee building.

Dragons Soaring Above

The dragons form exquisite patterns about 10 meters above ground level, adding a unique charm to the boulevard. At the street's end, near the Saigon River, a dragon sprawls over an area exceeding 1,000 square meters. The construction of these dragons relied heavily on bamboo and other eco-friendly materials, showcasing the event's commitment to sustainability.

Inspiration from Royal Heritage

The design of the dragon mascots is inspired by the royal families of Ly, Tran, and Nguyen from Vietnam's history, adding a touch of cultural richness to the display. The street is adorned with a wide variety of floral decorations, featuring 99 different species of flowers predominantly in red, orange, and yellow hues.

Golden Bodhi Tree: A Standout Feature

A golden bodhi tree, constructed largely from bamboo, stands out amidst the floral display. Tran Ngan Tuan, a worker who has been part of the flower street preparations for 15 years, expressed his admiration for this year's decorations, which he finds particularly impressive.