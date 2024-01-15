Rwanda’s Sustainable Development: A Deep Dive into Green Building Practices

Green building is more than just a trend; it’s a commitment to sustainable and responsible development. Yves Sangwa, the Chief Executive of the Rwanda Green Building Organization, points out that this approach goes beyond merely incorporating solar panels into a building’s design. It’s about minimizing the environmental footprint and enhancing the health and well-being of occupants throughout a building’s life cycle.

Unveiling the Concept of Green Building

At its core, green building promotes energy and water efficiency, climate adaptability, natural ventilation, and the use of sustainable, locally-sourced materials. It aims to provide superior indoor environmental quality (IEQ), shield the environment, and curtail operational costs. The concept of green building is promoted and encouraged through voluntary rating systems that provide standards and certifications for sustainable design, construction, and operation. These systems, like BREEAM, LEED, and EDGE, differ globally in their methodologies and metrics but share a common goal: sustainable and responsible development.

Buildings: The Silent Culprit

Buildings play a significant role in water and energy consumption and CO2 emissions, thereby impacting economies and people’s lives. The adoption of green building practices is not just an environmental obligation but an economic and social one as well. Recognizing this, the Rwandan Government has taken concrete steps to integrate green building standards into national regulations.

Rwanda’s Green Building Endeavour

One such initiative is the Rwanda Green Building Minimum Compliance System. This system aligns with international commitments like the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement. As of July 1, 2023, this system became mandatory for all new buildings, signifying Rwanda’s commitment to sustainable development. To facilitate the development of green buildings, financial tools like the Ireme Invest Facility and the Rwanda Green Fund are being established, offering lower interest rates for sustainable construction projects.

Architectural Innovations

Another testament to Rwanda’s commitment to green building is the architectural design company, WALL Corporation, founded by architect Selim Senin in 2010. With offices in Kigali, Nairobi, and Istanbul, they design sustainable buildings, focusing on reducing carbon emissions and harnessing solar energy. The company has received over 68 international architectural design awards, designing buildings for various functions and structures. They also offer design review services and supervise projects to ensure construction aligns with sustainability standards.