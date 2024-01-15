en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Rwanda

Rwanda’s Sustainable Development: A Deep Dive into Green Building Practices

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:41 am EST
Rwanda’s Sustainable Development: A Deep Dive into Green Building Practices

Green building is more than just a trend; it’s a commitment to sustainable and responsible development. Yves Sangwa, the Chief Executive of the Rwanda Green Building Organization, points out that this approach goes beyond merely incorporating solar panels into a building’s design. It’s about minimizing the environmental footprint and enhancing the health and well-being of occupants throughout a building’s life cycle.

Unveiling the Concept of Green Building

At its core, green building promotes energy and water efficiency, climate adaptability, natural ventilation, and the use of sustainable, locally-sourced materials. It aims to provide superior indoor environmental quality (IEQ), shield the environment, and curtail operational costs. The concept of green building is promoted and encouraged through voluntary rating systems that provide standards and certifications for sustainable design, construction, and operation. These systems, like BREEAM, LEED, and EDGE, differ globally in their methodologies and metrics but share a common goal: sustainable and responsible development.

Buildings: The Silent Culprit

Buildings play a significant role in water and energy consumption and CO2 emissions, thereby impacting economies and people’s lives. The adoption of green building practices is not just an environmental obligation but an economic and social one as well. Recognizing this, the Rwandan Government has taken concrete steps to integrate green building standards into national regulations.

Rwanda’s Green Building Endeavour

One such initiative is the Rwanda Green Building Minimum Compliance System. This system aligns with international commitments like the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement. As of July 1, 2023, this system became mandatory for all new buildings, signifying Rwanda’s commitment to sustainable development. To facilitate the development of green buildings, financial tools like the Ireme Invest Facility and the Rwanda Green Fund are being established, offering lower interest rates for sustainable construction projects.

Architectural Innovations

Another testament to Rwanda’s commitment to green building is the architectural design company, WALL Corporation, founded by architect Selim Senin in 2010. With offices in Kigali, Nairobi, and Istanbul, they design sustainable buildings, focusing on reducing carbon emissions and harnessing solar energy. The company has received over 68 international architectural design awards, designing buildings for various functions and structures. They also offer design review services and supervise projects to ensure construction aligns with sustainability standards.

0
Rwanda Sustainability
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Rwanda

See more
25 mins ago
Former Labour MP Simon Danczuk and Claudine Uwamahoro's Blissful Honeymoon Amidst Visa Battles
Former Labour MP, Simon Danczuk, 56, and his new bride, Rwandan beauty therapist Claudine Uwamahoro, 28, are currently basking in the joy of marital bliss, following a traditional Rwandan wedding ceremony in Kigali, Rwanda, in July last year. The couple’s honeymoon had been delayed due to a protracted visa battle for Claudine to be allowed
Former Labour MP Simon Danczuk and Claudine Uwamahoro's Blissful Honeymoon Amidst Visa Battles
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
2 days ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
2 days ago
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
2 days ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
2 days ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
2 days ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
Latest Headlines
World News
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
20 seconds
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
2 mins
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
Trump's Unconventional Plea Amid Iowa's Fierce Weather: 'Even if You Vote and then Pass Away, it’s Worth it’
2 mins
Trump's Unconventional Plea Amid Iowa's Fierce Weather: 'Even if You Vote and then Pass Away, it’s Worth it’
Nakuru Referral Hospital Staff Strike in Protest of Medical Intern's Murder
3 mins
Nakuru Referral Hospital Staff Strike in Protest of Medical Intern's Murder
Hamas Urges Germany to Reconsider Stance on ICJ Genocide Case against Israel
6 mins
Hamas Urges Germany to Reconsider Stance on ICJ Genocide Case against Israel
Smoke and Mirrors: Reflection on Public Smoking Laws and Personal Liberties
6 mins
Smoke and Mirrors: Reflection on Public Smoking Laws and Personal Liberties
Pope Francis Open to Retirement: A Divine Decision Ahead?
6 mins
Pope Francis Open to Retirement: A Divine Decision Ahead?
Louisiana Homeowners Set for New Property Tax Break Amid Revenue Concerns
6 mins
Louisiana Homeowners Set for New Property Tax Break Amid Revenue Concerns
Andy Murray Ousted From Australian Open: A Defining Moment for Two Careers
6 mins
Andy Murray Ousted From Australian Open: A Defining Moment for Two Careers
Pope Francis Open to Retirement: A Divine Decision Ahead?
6 mins
Pope Francis Open to Retirement: A Divine Decision Ahead?
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
8 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
6 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app