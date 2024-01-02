Rwanda’s Mountain Gorilla Population Flourishes Amid Peace and Conservation

In a stirring display of resilience, the population of mountain gorillas in Rwanda’s Volcanoes National Park is flourishing, with numbers now exceeding one thousand. A stark contrast to past decades marred by instability and poaching, this renaissance attributes its success to peaceful conditions and rigorous conservation efforts. The last recorded poaching incident in Rwanda dates back to 2002, evidencing a seismic shift in attitudes towards these magnificent creatures.

Rising Numbers and Habituation

The 2018 census unveiled an impressive growth in the mountain gorilla population, recording a total of 1,063 individuals. This species, unique to only three regions globally, has found a sanctuary within the Volcanoes National Park, an area immortalized by Dian Fossey’s pioneering conservation work and the iconic film ‘Gorillas In The Mist’.

Experienced park guide, Dusabimana Patience, provided an intimate look into the intricate process of gorilla habituation, a painstaking endeavor taking years to accomplish. It aims to gently acclimate the gorillas to human presence, a critical step in their protection. Patience was instrumental in the habituation of the ‘Amahora’ family, a process initiated in the aftermath of the genocide, symbolizing a collective effort to foster peace among the gorillas.

Regional Tensions Pose Threat

Despite this conservation triumph, simmering regional tensions cast a long shadow over the mountain gorillas’ future. Accusations against Rwanda of backing the M23 rebels have sparked unrest in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo. This turbulence directly jeopardizes the Virunga National Park, another bastion for the mountain gorillas.

Intimate Encounters and Social Bonds

The encounters with these majestic creatures, such as the Amahora family and their alpha silverback, Mr. Gahinga, are profoundly moving experiences. Rangers employ specialized sounds and behaviours to ensure safe and respectful interactions. Observing the gorillas in their natural habitat offers a fascinating glimpse into their diet, primarily composed of vegetation, and their social behavior, which strikingly resembles human familial bonds.