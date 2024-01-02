en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Rwanda

Rwanda’s Mountain Gorilla Population Flourishes Amid Peace and Conservation

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:33 am EST
Rwanda’s Mountain Gorilla Population Flourishes Amid Peace and Conservation

In a stirring display of resilience, the population of mountain gorillas in Rwanda’s Volcanoes National Park is flourishing, with numbers now exceeding one thousand. A stark contrast to past decades marred by instability and poaching, this renaissance attributes its success to peaceful conditions and rigorous conservation efforts. The last recorded poaching incident in Rwanda dates back to 2002, evidencing a seismic shift in attitudes towards these magnificent creatures.

Rising Numbers and Habituation

The 2018 census unveiled an impressive growth in the mountain gorilla population, recording a total of 1,063 individuals. This species, unique to only three regions globally, has found a sanctuary within the Volcanoes National Park, an area immortalized by Dian Fossey’s pioneering conservation work and the iconic film ‘Gorillas In The Mist’.

Experienced park guide, Dusabimana Patience, provided an intimate look into the intricate process of gorilla habituation, a painstaking endeavor taking years to accomplish. It aims to gently acclimate the gorillas to human presence, a critical step in their protection. Patience was instrumental in the habituation of the ‘Amahora’ family, a process initiated in the aftermath of the genocide, symbolizing a collective effort to foster peace among the gorillas.

Regional Tensions Pose Threat

Despite this conservation triumph, simmering regional tensions cast a long shadow over the mountain gorillas’ future. Accusations against Rwanda of backing the M23 rebels have sparked unrest in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo. This turbulence directly jeopardizes the Virunga National Park, another bastion for the mountain gorillas.

Intimate Encounters and Social Bonds

The encounters with these majestic creatures, such as the Amahora family and their alpha silverback, Mr. Gahinga, are profoundly moving experiences. Rangers employ specialized sounds and behaviours to ensure safe and respectful interactions. Observing the gorillas in their natural habitat offers a fascinating glimpse into their diet, primarily composed of vegetation, and their social behavior, which strikingly resembles human familial bonds.

0
Rwanda Wildlife
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Burundi Accuses Rwanda of Backing Rebel Group amid Escalating Tensions

By Ebenezer Mensah

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

Zimbabwe Volleyball Star Jennipher Tembo's Strategic International Transfer

By Salman Khan

Diplomatic Conflict Erupts Between Burundi and Rwanda Over Rebel Group Support

By Waqas Arain

UK Officials Criticize UNHCR's Asylum Seeker Relocation to Rwanda ...
@Refugees · 2 days
UK Officials Criticize UNHCR's Asylum Seeker Relocation to Rwanda ...
heart comment 0
Mexican President’s Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By BNN Correspondents

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year's Day Earthquake Devastates Japan's Western Coast
3 mins
New Year's Day Earthquake Devastates Japan's Western Coast
The Pivotal Role of Parliament in Democratic Governance
3 mins
The Pivotal Role of Parliament in Democratic Governance
PUNCH Sports Extra: Michigan Wolverines Triumph, Mfon Udoh's Record Challenged, and Fulham Duo Praised
3 mins
PUNCH Sports Extra: Michigan Wolverines Triumph, Mfon Udoh's Record Challenged, and Fulham Duo Praised
PAS Deputy President Tuan Ibrahim Counters Criticism on Parliamentary Debates
3 mins
PAS Deputy President Tuan Ibrahim Counters Criticism on Parliamentary Debates
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
4 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
Dotun Babayemi Calls for Unity and Support in New Year Message
4 mins
Dotun Babayemi Calls for Unity and Support in New Year Message
People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy
4 mins
People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy
Empress Schuck Shares Heartbreaking Miscarriage News
4 mins
Empress Schuck Shares Heartbreaking Miscarriage News
Sports Megastar's Big Announcement Shakes Up Scene: Snoop Dogg's Olympic Role, Cena's Cars, and More
4 mins
Sports Megastar's Big Announcement Shakes Up Scene: Snoop Dogg's Olympic Role, Cena's Cars, and More
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
4 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
27 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
2 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
2 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
2 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
2 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
3 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app