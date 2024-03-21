Rwanda's Economy Surges: Central Bank Governor Forecasts Robust Growth into 2024

John Rwangombwa, Rwanda Central Bank Governor, recently announced Rwanda's economy is not only weathering external and internal shocks but is also sustaining its growth momentum into 2023, with expectations to continue through 2024. Highlighted during the Monetary Policy & Financial Stability Statement in Kigali, Rwangombwa's insights reveal a positive outlook for the nation's economy, driven by significant investments in construction, tourism, and a rebound in agriculture.

Rwanda's Economic Outlook

According to Rwangombwa, Real GDP growth has exceeded initial projections, signaling robust economic health. This upward trajectory is buoyed by substantial investments in key sectors and an improving agricultural landscape due to better weather conditions. The Governor's announcement also shed light on Sub-Saharan Africa's inflation rates, projecting a decrease to 13.1% in 2024 from 15.8% in 2023, contrasting with global inflation trends.

Financial Sector and International Trade

Rwanda's financial sector has seen remarkable growth, both in the number and size of institutions, particularly with the introduction of new Non-Deposit Taking Financial Institutions (NDTFIs) following legislative updates in April 2023. This growth signifies a deeper financial integration into the economy. Furthermore, Rwanda's international trade is on a recovery path, with merchandise exports increasing by 1.7% in 2023, although the trade deficit has widened due to higher import demands.

Looking Ahead

The Governor's optimistic forecast for Rwanda's economy, with a strong growth momentum expected to continue into 2024, reflects confidence in the country's economic policies and development strategies. The increase in tourism, construction, and the revival of the agriculture sector are pivotal to this growth, alongside a stable and expanding financial sector. These developments indicate Rwanda's resilience and potential for sustained economic progress amidst global challenges.