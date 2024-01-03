en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Rwanda’s Crop Intensification Programme: Insights from the Seasonal Agricultural Survey 2023

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:51 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:18 am EST
Rwanda’s Crop Intensification Programme: Insights from the Seasonal Agricultural Survey 2023

According to the Seasonal Agricultural Survey 2023 annual report, released by the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR), maize, one of the five major crops under the Crop Intensification Programme (CIP), saw a significant increase in cultivated area and production in 2023, resulting in over 508,000 tonnes.

The report also sheds light on the varying rates of improved seed usage and inorganic fertilizer application across the seasons, as well as the increased adoption of irrigation practices, particularly during season C. These findings bear significant implications for the monitoring of Rwanda’s agricultural and food supply conditions, and for shaping evidence-based decisions within the sector.

Fluctuating Crop Trends

While maize production experienced an upswing, the report revealed a mixed bag of results for the other four key crops. The cultivated area for Irish potatoes saw a decline, leading to a reduced production of approximately 865,000 tonnes. Despite an expansion in cassava cultivation, production dropped to 1.34 million tonnes. Paddy rice cultivation increased slightly, yet the production went down to 133,628 tonnes. Bean cultivation exhibited varying trends, culminating in an overall production decrease to 441,000 tonnes.

Technological Innovation in Agriculture

The agricultural industry worldwide has faced its fair share of challenges in 2023, including extreme weather conditions and supply chain issues. In response, there has been a surge in the development of smart AgTech tools by research and engineering teams to enhance efficiency and yields. Entities such as Agmatix are at the forefront of capitalizing on Generative AI (Gen AI), using it to transform agronomic data into actionable insights for farmers and reduce the need for costly and time-consuming field trials through the use of digital twins.

The Future of Agriculture

As per Agmatix CEO Ron Baruchi, the future of agriculture is poised to be shaped by a continued focus on technical innovation and regenerative agriculture research aimed at improving soil health to boost yield. The transformative potential of Gen AI on the global economy is being evaluated in trillions of dollars. The innovative trajectory of agriculture is also increasingly leaning towards sustainability and environmental protection. The cloud’s role in enabling researchers to manage and extrapolate information from data in previously unimaginable ways is testament to the data-dependent nature of agricultural innovation.

0
Africa Agriculture Rwanda
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Dr. George Njenga Advocates for a Circular Economy in Nigeria

By BNN Correspondents

University of Lagos Announces 54th Convocation Lecture Speaker and Schedule

By BNN Correspondents

Golden Arrows Aim High at the 23rd African Men's Handball Cup of Nations

By Salman Khan

Unity in Diversity: A Ugandan Student's Ceramic Journey in China

By Rizwan Shah

Teen Entrepreneur Justin Jin Expands Media Empire to Africa ...
@Africa · 13 mins
Teen Entrepreneur Justin Jin Expands Media Empire to Africa ...
heart comment 0
Black Stars Kick Off Training Camp Ahead of 2023 AFCON

By Salman Khan

Black Stars Kick Off Training Camp Ahead of 2023 AFCON
Exploring Cross-language ASR Transfer: A Case Study of Tashlhiyt

By Israel Ojoko

Exploring Cross-language ASR Transfer: A Case Study of Tashlhiyt
Niger’s Prime Minister Initiates Regional Consultations for Inclusive National Dialogue

By Waqas Arain

Niger's Prime Minister Initiates Regional Consultations for Inclusive National Dialogue
FEWS NET: Tracking Staple Food Prices to Predict Food Insecurity

By Dil Bar Irshad

FEWS NET: Tracking Staple Food Prices to Predict Food Insecurity
Latest Headlines
World News
Qatari Cabinet Approves Multiple Initiatives; Strengthens International Relations
18 seconds
Qatari Cabinet Approves Multiple Initiatives; Strengthens International Relations
Northeastern Huskies vs Stony Brook Seawolves: A Collegiate Basketball Showdown
22 seconds
Northeastern Huskies vs Stony Brook Seawolves: A Collegiate Basketball Showdown
The Evolution of Women's Super League: Investment, Innovation, and Engagement
22 seconds
The Evolution of Women's Super League: Investment, Innovation, and Engagement
UNC Wilmington Seahawks vs Drexel Dragons: A Basketball Showdown of Titans
26 seconds
UNC Wilmington Seahawks vs Drexel Dragons: A Basketball Showdown of Titans
Cambridge United Partners with Cledara: A New Era for 'The Abbey'
27 seconds
Cambridge United Partners with Cledara: A New Era for 'The Abbey'
Hampton Pirates vs. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens: A Pivotal College Basketball Showdown
31 seconds
Hampton Pirates vs. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens: A Pivotal College Basketball Showdown
Riley Salerno: A Beacon of Resilience in High School Gymnastics
40 seconds
Riley Salerno: A Beacon of Resilience in High School Gymnastics
Junior Minister Naughton Advocates for Expansion of Life-Saving Drug Overdose Programme
1 min
Junior Minister Naughton Advocates for Expansion of Life-Saving Drug Overdose Programme
Cross Country Challenge Trophy: A Testament to Sports and Community Spirit in South Waziristan
2 mins
Cross Country Challenge Trophy: A Testament to Sports and Community Spirit in South Waziristan
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
16 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app