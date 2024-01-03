Rwanda’s Crop Intensification Programme: Insights from the Seasonal Agricultural Survey 2023

According to the Seasonal Agricultural Survey 2023 annual report, released by the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR), maize, one of the five major crops under the Crop Intensification Programme (CIP), saw a significant increase in cultivated area and production in 2023, resulting in over 508,000 tonnes.

The report also sheds light on the varying rates of improved seed usage and inorganic fertilizer application across the seasons, as well as the increased adoption of irrigation practices, particularly during season C. These findings bear significant implications for the monitoring of Rwanda’s agricultural and food supply conditions, and for shaping evidence-based decisions within the sector.

Fluctuating Crop Trends

While maize production experienced an upswing, the report revealed a mixed bag of results for the other four key crops. The cultivated area for Irish potatoes saw a decline, leading to a reduced production of approximately 865,000 tonnes. Despite an expansion in cassava cultivation, production dropped to 1.34 million tonnes. Paddy rice cultivation increased slightly, yet the production went down to 133,628 tonnes. Bean cultivation exhibited varying trends, culminating in an overall production decrease to 441,000 tonnes.

