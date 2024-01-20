Rwandan Female Officers Set for UN Peacekeeping Missions after Rigorous Training

On the sprawling grounds of the Police Training School in Gishari, Rwamagana District, a significant event unfolded recently. A contingent of 110 women officers from the Rwanda National Police (RNP) underwent a rigorous twelve-day pre-deployment course. This training, a collaborative effort between the United Nations Police, Canada, and the RNP, was designed to ready the police candidates for the Assessment for Mission Service (AMS). Success in this assessment qualifies them to serve in various UN missions, further augmenting Rwanda's commitment to peace and gender mainstreaming.

Building Capacity for Peacekeeping

The Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Administration and Personnel, Jeanne Chantal Ujeneza, underscored the significance of such capacity-building measures during the closing ceremony. She emphasized that training is not merely an exercise in skill development but an essential tool for shaping character and reinforcing the RNP doctrine. It meticulously prepares the officers for the dynamic scenarios of peacekeeping missions, thereby ensuring their readiness for deployment.

Addressing the Gender Gap

Ujeneza further highlighted that such training initiatives are integral to Rwanda's broader commitment to peace and gender mainstreaming. The underrepresentation of women in peacekeeping operations is a long-standing issue, and this training is a step towards bridging that gap. By sending more female officers to participate in UN missions, Rwanda is not only promoting gender equality but also ensuring a more nuanced approach to peacekeeping.

Gratitude and Expectations

The Deputy Police Chief expressed gratitude towards the trainers who conducted the course. Their expert instruction and guidance have been instrumental in preparing these officers for their upcoming roles. Ujeneza also encouraged the trainees, challenging them to meet the expectations set forth by their training. The future of peacekeeping will undoubtedly be shaped by their contributions and the stellar example they set for future female peacekeepers.