Rwanda Shines at OTM-2024: Winning 'Excellence Award for Best Stand Design and Decoration'

Rwanda's enchanting landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and warm hospitality took center stage at the Outbound Travel Market-2024 (OTM-2024) in Mumbai, India. The East African nation was honored with the 'Excellence Award for Best Stand Design and Decoration,' distinguishing itself amidst 1600 exhibitors from 60 countries and 30 Indian states.

A Triumphant Showcase

The prestigious award, which considered design, decoration, presentation, promotional material quality, and visibility, was a testament to Rwanda's commitment to promoting its unique attractions. The Rwandan delegation, comprising tour operators, travel agencies, the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), and the Rwanda High Commission in India, worked tirelessly to captivate the imagination of potential visitors.

Rwanda's participation in OTM since 2016, barring the COVID-19 hiatus, has consistently aimed to draw more travelers from India and the broader region. The annual event, which connected 35,000 travel professionals this year, has significantly contributed to the growth of Indian tourists to Rwanda.

A Blossoming Partnership

The introduction of direct flights between Kigali and Mumbai by RwandAir in 2017 and the new Rwandan visa regime for Indians have further strengthened the bond between the two nations. These developments have not only facilitated travel but also fostered a mutual understanding and appreciation of each other's cultures.

"Rwanda's participation in OTM-2024 has been a resounding success," said Belise Kariza, the Chief Tourism Officer at RDB. "We are proud to showcase our country's beauty and diversity to the world, and this award is a recognition of our collective efforts."

A Promising Future

As Rwanda celebrated its triumph at OTM-2024, the future of its tourism sector looked brighter than ever. With a projected increase of 20% in tourism bookings from India in the coming year, the industry is poised for remarkable growth.

The award-winning stand design, a harmonious blend of traditional Rwandan aesthetics and modern elements, served as a powerful symbol of the country's potential. As Rwanda continues to captivate the world with its breathtaking landscapes, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality, the tourism sector stands to play a crucial role in the nation's socio-economic development.

As the OTM-2024 drew to a close, Rwanda's triumphant presence left an indelible mark on the global travel industry. The 'Excellence Award for Best Stand Design and Decoration' not only acknowledged the nation's commitment to promoting its unique attractions but also foreshadowed a promising future for Rwanda's tourism sector.

With its enchanting landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and warm hospitality, Rwanda continues to captivate the world. As the East African nation celebrated its victory at the Outbound Travel Market-2024, the tourism sector stood poised for remarkable growth, further solidifying Rwanda's place on the global stage.