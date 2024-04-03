Rwanda Electrifies Public Transport with BasiGo's Green Buses in Eco-Move

Rwanda is steering towards an eco-friendlier future with the introduction of electric buses, a significant step in green transportation. BasiGo, an innovative mobility start-up, has received a $3 million investment from CFAO to deploy its electric buses across East Africa, starting with Rwanda. This move not only signifies Rwanda's commitment to sustainable development but also marks a pivotal moment in the fight against climate change in the region.

Advertisment

Investment Sparks Green Transformation

The collaboration between BasiGo and CFAO is a testament to the growing emphasis on decarbonization within the transport sector. With the injection of $3 million, BasiGo is set to expand its fleet of electric buses, which includes the 25-seater 'K6' and the 54-seater 'E9 Kubwa' models. This funding is anticipated to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 680 tonnes since March 2024. CFAO's commitment to halve its CO2 emissions by 2030 aligns perfectly with this initiative, showcasing a united front in the battle against global warming.

Rwanda's Green Milestone

Rwanda's adoption of electric buses through BasiGo's initiative is a groundbreaking move for the nation and the East African region at large. This leap towards electrification in public transport