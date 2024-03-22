IMF Completes Review in Rwanda, Eyes $165.5 Million Aid Amid Economic Reforms and Challenges

Following a visit to Kigali by an International Monetary Fund (IMF) team led by Ruben Atoyan, from March 11 to March 22, 2024, discussions centered around Rwanda's policy priorities and progress on reforms. These discussions were part of the third reviews of Rwanda's Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI) and Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), and the first review of the Stand-by Credit Facility (SCF) arrangement, with a Board consideration scheduled for May 2024. Rwanda is poised to access significant financial support, totaling approximately $165.5 million, contingent upon successful review completion.

Rwanda's economic landscape has shown resilience, exemplified by an 8.2 percent GDP growth in 2023, despite global challenges. This growth is attributed to strong performances in services, construction, and a recovery in food crop production. Additionally, inflation rates have seen a sharp decrease, highlighting the effectiveness of Rwanda's monetary policy amidst external pressures.

Economic Performance and Challenges

Despite a robust growth momentum, Rwanda faces external and internal challenges that could affect its economic outlook. The depreciation of the Rwandan franc by 18 percent against the US dollar in 2023 highlighted the need for external adjustment. Furthermore, the country's current account deficit has widened, exacerbated by increased imports and lower-than-expected coffee exports. However, the decrease in headline inflation to 4.9 percent in February 2024, from a peak of 21.7 percent in November 2022, indicates a successful tight monetary policy stance. The situation is further supported by the stabilization of international reserves, providing a buffer against external shocks.

Policy Priorities and Progress

The IMF mission acknowledged Rwanda's adherence to program objectives under the PCI/SCF arrangement, with all quantitative targets being met. Significant reforms are underway, focusing on expenditure rationalization, resilience through social safety nets, and strengthening foreign exchange market functioning. Climate-related reforms under the RSF arrangement also show strong commitment, with initiatives to integrate climate risks into fiscal planning and strengthen disaster risk management. These measures are critical for cushioning the effects of climate shocks and supporting fiscal consolidation.

Future Directions and IMF Support

Rwanda's continued economic reform efforts are essential for maintaining its growth trajectory and managing external and internal risks. The IMF's support, through financial aid and policy guidance, will play a pivotal role in these endeavors. The forthcoming Board consideration in May 2024 will be a crucial milestone for Rwanda, potentially unlocking significant financial resources to support its economic reform program. This partnership underscores the importance of continued reform momentum, especially in climate initiatives, to strengthen Rwanda's economic resilience and leverage international climate finance.