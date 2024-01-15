Former Labour MP Simon Danczuk and Claudine Uwamahoro’s Blissful Honeymoon Amidst Visa Battles

Former Labour MP, Simon Danczuk, 56, and his new bride, Rwandan beauty therapist Claudine Uwamahoro, 28, are currently basking in the joy of marital bliss, following a traditional Rwandan wedding ceremony in Kigali, Rwanda, in July last year. The couple’s honeymoon had been delayed due to a protracted visa battle for Claudine to be allowed residence in the UK—a battle they ultimately won.

A Controversial Past

Danczuk carries with him a past tainted with controversy, including a suspension from the Labour Party in 2015 due to inappropriate texts sent to a 17-year-old girl. Despite this, Claudine, who met Danczuk during a business trip, claims to have found her perfect man. This union marks Danczuk’s third marriage, with the former MP having previously fathered four children. His personal life has been fraught with turbulence, with accusations from his first wife and a failed second marriage involving a spouse who frequently posted revealing selfies online.

Glimpse of Bliss Amidst Challenges

Yet, amidst the visa struggles and the shadow of Danczuk’s past, the couple seemed nothing but blissful during their belated honeymoon. Pictures of the pair frolicking in a pool and strolling hand-in-hand paint a picture of happiness and contentment. Danczuk, who served as an MP from 2010 to 2017, has plans to settle in Rwanda, and engage in local government projects.

Family Ties

The couple’s honeymoon also marked the occasion when Claudine was introduced to Danczuk’s family. With the visa hurdles behind them and a fresh start in Rwanda on the horizon, the couple appears ready to carve out a life together, even hinting at plans to start their own family.