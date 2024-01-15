en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Rwanda

Former Labour MP Simon Danczuk and Claudine Uwamahoro’s Blissful Honeymoon Amidst Visa Battles

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:54 am EST
Former Labour MP Simon Danczuk and Claudine Uwamahoro’s Blissful Honeymoon Amidst Visa Battles

Former Labour MP, Simon Danczuk, 56, and his new bride, Rwandan beauty therapist Claudine Uwamahoro, 28, are currently basking in the joy of marital bliss, following a traditional Rwandan wedding ceremony in Kigali, Rwanda, in July last year. The couple’s honeymoon had been delayed due to a protracted visa battle for Claudine to be allowed residence in the UK—a battle they ultimately won.

A Controversial Past

Danczuk carries with him a past tainted with controversy, including a suspension from the Labour Party in 2015 due to inappropriate texts sent to a 17-year-old girl. Despite this, Claudine, who met Danczuk during a business trip, claims to have found her perfect man. This union marks Danczuk’s third marriage, with the former MP having previously fathered four children. His personal life has been fraught with turbulence, with accusations from his first wife and a failed second marriage involving a spouse who frequently posted revealing selfies online.

Glimpse of Bliss Amidst Challenges

Yet, amidst the visa struggles and the shadow of Danczuk’s past, the couple seemed nothing but blissful during their belated honeymoon. Pictures of the pair frolicking in a pool and strolling hand-in-hand paint a picture of happiness and contentment. Danczuk, who served as an MP from 2010 to 2017, has plans to settle in Rwanda, and engage in local government projects.

Family Ties

The couple’s honeymoon also marked the occasion when Claudine was introduced to Danczuk’s family. With the visa hurdles behind them and a fresh start in Rwanda on the horizon, the couple appears ready to carve out a life together, even hinting at plans to start their own family.

0
Rwanda Society
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Rwanda

See more
1 hour ago
Rwanda's Sustainable Development: A Deep Dive into Green Building Practices
Green building is more than just a trend; it’s a commitment to sustainable and responsible development. Yves Sangwa, the Chief Executive of the Rwanda Green Building Organization, points out that this approach goes beyond merely incorporating solar panels into a building’s design. It’s about minimizing the environmental footprint and enhancing the health and well-being of
Rwanda's Sustainable Development: A Deep Dive into Green Building Practices
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
2 days ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
2 days ago
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
2 days ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
2 days ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
2 days ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
Latest Headlines
World News
Forlong Ski Resort: Night Skiing and the Mystery of SharedFuture10Years
2 mins
Forlong Ski Resort: Night Skiing and the Mystery of SharedFuture10Years
Mayawati Declares BSP to Contest Elections Independently, Breaking Away from Alliances
3 mins
Mayawati Declares BSP to Contest Elections Independently, Breaking Away from Alliances
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President, Deepening Rift with China
4 mins
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President, Deepening Rift with China
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Indicates Further Drift from China
4 mins
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Indicates Further Drift from China
BDjite and 10Athompson Face Their Toughest Opponents: A Retrospective Challenge
8 mins
BDjite and 10Athompson Face Their Toughest Opponents: A Retrospective Challenge
Bernardo Arevalo Sworn in as Guatemala's President Amidst Political Turmoil
8 mins
Bernardo Arevalo Sworn in as Guatemala's President Amidst Political Turmoil
Republican Candidates Make Final Push Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
8 mins
Republican Candidates Make Final Push Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Trump Leads as GOP Battles Snow and Polls in Iowa
9 mins
Trump Leads as GOP Battles Snow and Polls in Iowa
Netanyahu's Uncertain Reign: Reflecting on 100 Days of Conflict
12 mins
Netanyahu's Uncertain Reign: Reflecting on 100 Days of Conflict
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
1 hour
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
1 hour
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
1 hour
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
2 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
4 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
6 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
7 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app