In the face of Western sanctions and the seizure of assets belonging to Russian oligarchs following the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian economy has exhibited an unexpected resilience. As David Rothkopf, a former member of the Council on Foreign Relations, refers to a group of influential individuals as the 'superclass', a speaker labels them the 'parasite class', arguing that they possess immense financial, economic, and political power. These oligarchs can move millions in resources across borders, viewing nation-states, populations, or countries merely as tools to serve their purposes.

Initially, Russian corporations experienced a significant crash. However, the economy has since rebounded, with Russia now boasting the fastest growing economy in Europe, according to President Putin. This recovery can be attributed to the remobilization of the Russian economy towards military efforts and the squeezing of other areas of state support to fund military and security spending.

Despite sanctions on Russian oil and gas, the flows of hydrocarbon revenues have continued, with Russia selling to India and China and receiving payments in Chinese yuan. However, this form of economic growth has increased Moscow's dependence on oil revenues, China, and non-productive war spending.

The West's Strategy and its Impact

The West's strategy has been to restrict access to technology, raise costs, limit revenues, and make the conflict unsustainable in the long term. This has resulted in a brain drain of some of Russia's most talented citizens.

Attention is now turning back to the frozen Russian financial assets, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Foreign Secretary David Cameron supporting the use of these funds for Ukraine's rebuilding effort.

The 'Parasite Class' and their Tactics

Several Russian oligarchs, including God Nisanov, Zarakh Iliyev, Omar Murtuzaliyev, Aleksandr Abramov, Vasiliy Anisimov, Mikhail Yanchuk, Roman Vasilenko, and Demyan Kudryavtsev, have reportedly obtained citizenship from Dominica to evade Western sanctions imposed over their links to the Kremlin and Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. According to the Russian investigative group Proyekt Project, these tycoons received passports from Dominica in recent months after investing $100,000 into the country's economy.

In Indonesia, a group of powerful oligarchs, including Garibaldi Thohir and Erick Thohir, have shown support for Prabowo Subianto in the upcoming presidential election. Their influence over the economy and politics, stemming from their fortunes made during Suharto's rule, has allowed them to maintain control and choose the country's leaders nearly three decades after the country embraced democracy. This 'parasite class' has ensured policies that have enlarged their wealth from land and natural resources.

Despite hopes that Jokowi would sweep away the old power structure, he has instead stacked his cabinet with prominent businessmen and former rivals, including Prabowo as defense minister. With their backing, Jokowi has been able to pass reforms designed to elevate Indonesia to the world's 4th largest economy by 2045, while Indonesia's tycoons have amassed record wealth.

The resilience of the Russian economy despite sanctions and the influence of the 'parasite class' across the globe underscore the complex dynamics of power, wealth, and politics. As the world grapples with these realities, the story unfolds, revealing the intricate tapestry of motives, histories, and potential futures.