A Beacon of Hope Amidst Conflict

In an unprecedented move, Russia has extended invitations to up to 14 organizations for an intra-Palestinian meeting in Moscow. The list of invited Palestinian groups includes representatives from Hamas and Islamic Jihad. The objective behind this meeting is to unite all Palestinian political forces present in various countries within the region, including Syria and Lebanon.

Evacuation Efforts and Allegations

Speaking to TASS, Russian presidential envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov revealed that Israel's position has been creating obstacles in the evacuation of the remaining Russian nationals from the Gaza Strip. The Israeli authorities allege that some of these individuals have ties with extremists and terrorists. Bogdanov dismissed these allegations, stating that everything in Gaza is linked with Hamas, including essential services, schools, and kindergartens.

The Struggle for Unity

Bogdanov emphasized that the war must be stopped, and hostages need to be released to complete the evacuation process. Despite the hurdles, Russia has successfully evacuated over 1,200 people from the Gaza Strip. The senior diplomat highlighted that families of many evacuated people are divided, with wives and children being evacuated while the fathers remain in the area.

Moscow's initiative to host an inter-Palestinian meeting reflects its commitment to fostering unity among various Palestinian forces. The goal is to help these factions agree to unite politically, recognizing the Palestine Liberation Organization as the legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.