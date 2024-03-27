On the evening of March 27, Russia launched a deadly attack on the town of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast, resulting in tragic casualties, including the death of a 12-year-old boy, and causing extensive damage to residential buildings and a kindergarten. This aggression marks a significant escalation in the conflict, underscoring the urgent need for heightened defensive measures in the region.

Details of the Attack

Russian forces executed the assault at approximately 9:20 p.m., targeting Borova, a town situated within the Izium district. Prior to the war, this area was home to roughly 5,000 residents and is located over 20 kilometers west of the current front line, and about 35 kilometers south of Kupiansk. The exact weaponry utilized in this devastating strike is yet to be confirmed, as investigations continue to ascertain the full extent and nature of the munitions used. This incident unfolded just hours after another attack in Kharkiv, which claimed the life of a 59-year-old man and inflicted injuries upon 19 individuals, including children.

The continuous onslaught on eastern and southern Ukraine has drawn global attention, with President Zelensky making fervent appeals for the expedited delivery of warplanes and advanced air defense systems, such as the Patriot system, to safeguard Ukrainian cities.