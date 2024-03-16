On the afternoon of March 16, Russian drone attacks across Kherson Oblast led to multiple civilian injuries, underscoring the relentless tension and violence in the region. The Kherson Oblast Military Administration disclosed that a 71-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman suffered injuries in Beryslav due to separate drone strikes, while an 83-year-old woman was wounded in Antonivka. This wave of attacks highlights the continuing hostilities between Ukrainian and Russian forces, with the latter launching strikes from the east bank of the Dnipro River, where they have been positioned after being repelled in a 2022 counteroffensive.

Details of the Attacks

In Beryslav, the drone strikes left a 71-year-old man hospitalized with a leg wound and a blast injury, while a 27-year-old woman incurred a shoulder wound, a contusion, and a blast injury. The city of Antonivka also faced the brutality of these aerial assaults, resulting in an 83-year-old woman's hospitalization. The series of explosions in Kherson around 4:30 p.m. further amplified the day's chaos, although immediate details of these incidents were scarce.

Background of the Conflict

The Ukraine Armed Forces' successful counteroffensive in fall 2022 led to the liberation of Kherson and other key settlements along the west bank of the Dnipro River. Despite this victory, Russian forces retreated to the opposite bank, from where they have continually launched attacks on the now freed territories. These offensives have not only resulted in civilian casualties but have also inflicted significant damage to homes and infrastructure, laying bare the ongoing strife and the dire humanitarian situation in the region.