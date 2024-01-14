en English
Military

Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:31 pm EST
Amidst the intensifying conflicts in the Middle East, the Russian ambassador to the United Nations Security Council has made a potent statement, asserting that the attacks on Yemen represent a new phase of Western military aggression in the region. These remarks, reported by RT’s correspondent, Caleb Maupin, underscore Russia’s critical viewpoint of Western military interventions and shed light on its foreign policy perspective.

Decoding the Western Aggression in Yemen

The unchecked Western military aggression in Yemen, led by the United States and England, has been a burning issue in the international sphere. The recent US-led missile strikes on Houthi positions in Northern Yemen have escalated the armed actions in the Middle East. These strikes, conducted in response to a campaign of drone and missile attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, carry potential consequences for global trade and energy shipments.

Moreover, the United States and Britain’s air, ship, and submarine strikes against Yemen have been condemned as illegal and unauthorized according to international law, igniting further tension. The Western powers’ actions have been deemed in violation of the Security Council resolution, further underscoring the illegitimacy of their approach.

Unraveling the Motives and Outcomes

The biased media atmosphere created by the United States and England has been a significant factor in shaping global perception. The false claims regarding establishing maritime and trade security and the misinformation about their humanitarian gestures have echoed across global platforms, raising questions about their true intentions.

The U.S.-led bombardment, in particular, has raised grave concerns about the escalating conflict and its impact on the already devastating humanitarian crisis in Yemen. The retaliatory threats from the Houthis and the broader implications for the region have also been highlighted, igniting a significant global discourse.

The Russian Standpoint

The Russian ambassador’s assertion at the UN Security Council has been a significant indicator of Russia’s stance on the unfolding events. Russia’s opposition to the use of force in Yemen, as a violation of the United Nations Charter, has been explicit. This stance reflects Russia’s interpretation of the actions occurring in Yemen as part of a broader pattern of Western involvement in Middle Eastern affairs.

In conclusion, this new phase of Western military aggression in Yemen, as claimed by the Russian ambassador, has brought to light the intricate dynamics of power, ambition, and the seismic shifts in the global order. As the world watches the unfolding events, the impacts of these actions on Yemen’s sovereignty and independence, and on the broader Middle East, remain to be seen.

Military World Yemen
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

