Military

ZALA Aero Unveils New Miniature Attack Drone, Item-55: A Game Changer or an Overpromise?

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:06 am EST
ZALA Aero Unveils New Miniature Attack Drone, Item-55: A Game Changer or an Overpromise?

On the forefront of modern warfare, the ZALA Aero Group, a subsidiary of the renowned Kalashnikov Concern, unveils its latest addition to the drone arsenal – the Item-55, or Izdeliye-55, a miniature attack drone designed to revolutionize the battlegrounds. With its X-wing aerodynamics inspired by the Lancet, a loitering munition that Russia effectively employed against Ukrainian tanks, this new quadcopter promises a longer range due to its innovative wing arrangement.

Enhanced Safety and Resistance Features

Addressing operator security, the Item-55 introduces a remote container launch capability, an advancement that allows the drone’s launch container to be situated at a safe distance from the operator. The standout feature of this diminutive attacker, however, is its purported resistance to jamming. The manufacturers boast an ‘absolute invulnerability to enemy electronic warfare systems’, a claim that has raised eyebrows among experts who caution that electronic warfare is a constantly evolving field with no permanent solutions.

Onboard Intelligence and Potential Market Impact

Additional features of the Item-55 include full HD video transmission until impact and potential inclusion of onboard artificial intelligence for target classification and tracking, similar to the Lancet. Nonetheless, ZALA’s announcement did not mention swarming capabilities, another technological frontier the company is reportedly exploring. The advanced features of the Item-55, including onboard intelligence and remote launching systems, are expected to drive its price higher than simpler First-Person View (FPV) drones.

Production Volume and Market Penetration

Despite its expected higher cost, the Item-55 is anticipated to find buyers within the Russian military and possibly in international markets, given the escalating demand for advanced drone technology. The definitive test for ZALA, however, lies in its ability to match the production volume of FPVs, with tens of thousands being churned out monthly by both sides in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Despite the company’s ambitious claims, the production capacity for the Item-55 remains a question mark.

