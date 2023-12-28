en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Yevgeny Prigozhin: From Putin’s Confidant to Defiant Insurrectionist

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:54 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 6:27 am EST
Yevgeny Prigozhin: From Putin’s Confidant to Defiant Insurrectionist

In a startling turn of events in Russia, Yevgeny Prigozhin, a former confidante of President Vladimir Putin, led an insurrection against the Russian leader, causing shockwaves within the country’s political and military spheres.

Known as the head of the notorious Wagner mercenary group and infamous for his role in the brutal battle for the Ukrainian town of Bakhmut, Prigozhin has evolved from a catering tycoon into a formidable military figure.

Defiance and Rebellion

On June 23, Prigozhin went public with his criticism of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, accusing Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu of hoodwinking Putin about the war’s realities. The act of defiance escalated further when Prigozhin and his Wagner fighters seized control of the military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, commencing a daring march towards Moscow. The world stood witness as the Wagner group engaged in a direct confrontation with the Russian military forces, shooting down Russian Air Force planes, and triggering the Kremlin to fortify defenses around the capital.

Withdrawal, Exile, and Death

However, on the brink of what could have been a historic clash in Moscow, Prigozhin withdrew his forces. Subsequently, he was exiled to Belarus. On August 23, he met a tragic end in a plane crash along with nine others. This incident sparked widespread speculation that Putin might have orchestrated it to eliminate a formidable rival. Putin’s response to Prigozhin’s death was a blend of criticism and recognition of his accomplishments.

Aftermath and Implications

Prigozhin’s death casts a shadow of uncertainty over Russia’s influence in Africa and the future of Wagner’s operations. With the Wagner Group known to have made over $2.5 billion from blood gold since the 2022 Ukraine invasion, concerns mount over the smooth transition of control over the group’s operations post-Prigozhin. Meanwhile, Putin has been engaging with African leaders to fortify Russia’s stance, particularly in nations like the Central African Republic, Sudan, and the Sahel region.

In another twist, Alexei Navalny, Putin’s most vocal critic, mysteriously disappeared for three weeks before reappearing in a notorious Arctic Circle penal colony. His sudden vanishing act has raised concerns about his safety and the reasons behind his disappearance.

0
Military Russia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Unpacks Ukraine's Fight Against Russia

By Bijay Laxmi

Lesotho Defence Force Trials: Lawyer Alarmed over Denied Access to Clients

By BNN Correspondents

China's Xi Jinping Tightens Grip on Military amid PLA Corruption Crackdown

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Stryker Armored Personnel Carrier Assists Ukrainian Forces: A Testament to Military Preparedness

By Rizwan Shah

Ukraine Intercepts Majority of Shahed Drones in Overnight Attack ...
@Military · 50 mins
Ukraine Intercepts Majority of Shahed Drones in Overnight Attack ...
heart comment 0
President Pedro Sánchez Highlights Spain’s Role in International Security During Military Base Visit

By Safak Costu

President Pedro Sánchez Highlights Spain's Role in International Security During Military Base Visit
Funeral Procession for Assassinated IRGC Commander Stokes Tensions in Middle East

By BNN Correspondents

Funeral Procession for Assassinated IRGC Commander Stokes Tensions in Middle East
Rising Veterans’ Homelessness: A Stark Disparity Between Pledge and Reality

By BNN Correspondents

Rising Veterans' Homelessness: A Stark Disparity Between Pledge and Reality
U.S. Forces Intercept Major Houthi Assault in the Red Sea

By BNN Correspondents

U.S. Forces Intercept Major Houthi Assault in the Red Sea
Latest Headlines
World News
ANP Leader Adnan Jalil Parts Ways, Set to Join PPP: Shakeup in KPK Politics
45 seconds
ANP Leader Adnan Jalil Parts Ways, Set to Join PPP: Shakeup in KPK Politics
Colombian Special Jurisdiction for Peace Orders Arrest of Valle del Cauca Governor
1 min
Colombian Special Jurisdiction for Peace Orders Arrest of Valle del Cauca Governor
Nitish Kumar Remains Our Supreme Leader, Dismisses Resignation Reports: JDU President Lalan Singh
1 min
Nitish Kumar Remains Our Supreme Leader, Dismisses Resignation Reports: JDU President Lalan Singh
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
2 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
A Week in Uganda: Political Developments, Public Health Initiatives, and Societal Milestones
3 mins
A Week in Uganda: Political Developments, Public Health Initiatives, and Societal Milestones
The Year in Media: High-Profile Interviews that Shaped 2023
3 mins
The Year in Media: High-Profile Interviews that Shaped 2023
Significant Developments in North Korea Set to Shape its Future
4 mins
Significant Developments in North Korea Set to Shape its Future
Turkish Parliament Greenlights Sweden's NATO Bid: A Shift in Ankara's Stance
9 mins
Turkish Parliament Greenlights Sweden's NATO Bid: A Shift in Ankara's Stance
Grassroots Football Talent to Face Gor Mahia in Eliud Owalo Super Cup Exhibition Match
11 mins
Grassroots Football Talent to Face Gor Mahia in Eliud Owalo Super Cup Exhibition Match
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
2 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
6 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
7 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app