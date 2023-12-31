en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Xi Jinping and Putin Exchange New Year Greetings: A Symbol of Enduring Diplomacy

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:57 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 7:43 am EST
Xi Jinping and Putin Exchange New Year Greetings: A Symbol of Enduring Diplomacy

On the eve of a new year, a diplomatic exchange took place that underscores the dynamics of global politics. President Xi Jinping of China and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, exchanged New Year greetings on Sunday. This seemingly simple act, customary among heads of states during significant cultural moments, carries a weight of symbolism in the sphere of international diplomacy.

(Read Also: China’s Military Leadership Reshuffle: A Look at the Changes and Implications)

The Significance of the Exchange

While the content of the messages exchanged offered minimal detail about the nature of the dialogue, the exchange itself is indicative of an ongoing communication between the two nations. This act affirms the continued relations between China and Russia, amid volatile international and regional situations.

An Emphasis on Stability and Development

In their messages, both leaders emphasized the healthy and stable development of China-Russia relations. Xi Jinping highlighted the importance of continuously consolidating and developing bilateral relations featuring permanent good-neighborly friendship, comprehensive strategic coordination, and mutually beneficial cooperation. Such relationships, he expressed, serve the fundamental interests of the two countries and their people.

(Read Also: Collision at Sea: Chinese Fishing Boat Sinks After Hitting Singapore-Flagged Tanker)

Achievements and Future Plans

Both leaders also mentioned their successful achievement of the 2000 billion US dollar trade volume target ahead of schedule. They discussed plans for the China-Russia Cultural Year and celebrating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Premier Li Qiang and Russian Prime Minister Mishustin also exchanged New Year’s greetings, emphasizing the healthy and steady development of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination in the new era.

In the grand tapestry of international relations, simple acts like these carry a significant weight. They serve as a testament to the enduring dialogue and diplomatic relations between nations, even amidst the complexities and challenges of the global political landscape.

Read More

0
China International Relations Russia
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Xi Jinping Prioritizes Economic Recovery in 2024, North Korea Signals Military Enhancement

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Address: President Xi Jinping Reflects on Past and Optimistically Looks to Future

By Safak Costu

China's Innovation-Driven Development Heralds New Year: Xi Jinping's 2024 Address

By BNN Correspondents

President Xi Jinping's New Year Message: Confidence and Unity for a Stronger China

By Aqsa Younas Rana

President Xi's New Year Message: A Vision of Peace and International C ...
@China · 40 mins
President Xi's New Year Message: A Vision of Peace and International C ...
heart comment 0
Xi Jinping’s 2024 New Year’s Message: A Vision of Prosperity and Harmony for China

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year's Message: A Vision of Prosperity and Harmony for China
Xi Jinping’s New Year Speech: Emphasis on Reunification and Economic Development

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xi Jinping's New Year Speech: Emphasis on Reunification and Economic Development
Chinese President Xi Jinping Projects Complete Reunification in New Year’s Address

By Geeta Pillai

Chinese President Xi Jinping Projects Complete Reunification in New Year's Address
Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year’s Address

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year's Address
Latest Headlines
World News
Internet Suicide Forums and Lethal Substances: A Deadly Online Reality
16 seconds
Internet Suicide Forums and Lethal Substances: A Deadly Online Reality
Cougars Triumph Over Hornets in Dramatic Comeback Victory
41 seconds
Cougars Triumph Over Hornets in Dramatic Comeback Victory
Tragic Suicide Pact Raises Concerns Over Online Access to Lethal Substances
43 seconds
Tragic Suicide Pact Raises Concerns Over Online Access to Lethal Substances
Xi Jinping Prioritizes Economic Recovery in 2024, North Korea Signals Military Enhancement
2 mins
Xi Jinping Prioritizes Economic Recovery in 2024, North Korea Signals Military Enhancement
Lewis Capaldi Returns: Health Updates and New Music Announcement
2 mins
Lewis Capaldi Returns: Health Updates and New Music Announcement
American Politics in 2023: A Battlefield of Challenges and Unexpected Victories
2 mins
American Politics in 2023: A Battlefield of Challenges and Unexpected Victories
A Tale of Two Conservative Parties: Canada vs. UK
2 mins
A Tale of Two Conservative Parties: Canada vs. UK
Clean Car Discount Scheme Ends Today, Marking the Conclusion of Financial Incentives for Low-Emission Vehicles
5 mins
Clean Car Discount Scheme Ends Today, Marking the Conclusion of Financial Incentives for Low-Emission Vehicles
President Biden Breaks Vacation Silence with St. Croix Church Visit Amidst Controversy
8 mins
President Biden Breaks Vacation Silence with St. Croix Church Visit Amidst Controversy
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
51 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
1 hour
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
1 hour
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app